Oil Kings Announce Vintage Edmonton Flyers Jersey for Saturday Night

March 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are excited to unveil their Edmonton Flyers themed jerseys to be worn THIS Saturday night as the Oil Kings battle the Prince Albert Raiders at Rogers Place.

The jerseys will be raffled and auctioned off during Saturday's game with funds going to the Edmonton Oil Kings Education Association.

The jerseys are an ode to the Edmonton Flyers who are a team that existed in Edmonton from 1940 to 1963 in a few different capacities and played out of the Edmonton Gardens. The team began as an Amateur Senior hockey team between 1940 and 1951, although the team did not operate for four years between 1941 and 1945 due to World War II. During their time as a senior hockey club, the Flyers played in the Alberta Senior Hockey League, and then the Western Canada Senior Hockey League. The Flyers ultimately won the WCSHL and the Allan Cup in 1948 as Canadian Champions.

In 1947, the Flyers were also nominated to represent Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships, although the Canadian Amateur Hockey Association elected not to send a team due to funding.

The Flyers then adapted to a minor professional team that played in the Pacific Coast Hockey League, which then rebranded to the Western Hockey League. The Flyers won the championship three times as a member of the league in 1953, 1955, and 1962. During their 12-year tenure in the league, the Flyers won 30 games or more nine times.

Through their 20-plus years of existence, the Flyers had some alumni that would go on to play in the NHL. Some of those include Al Arbour (1952-1957), Johnny Bucyk (1953-1956), Glenn Hall (1952-1955), Forbes Kennedy (1959-1963), among others.

The Oil Kings are also excited to be welcoming a former Flyer to Rogers Place for the game as Bruce MacGregor will be participating in the ceremonial faceoff prior to the game. MacGregor is an Edmonton product that played for the Flyers during the 1960-61 season and went on to play over 1,000 games in the NHL with the Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers, along with more than 130 with the Edmonton Oilers in the WHA.

Puck drop on Saturday is 7 p.m. at Rogers Place and great tickets are available starting at just $20 at oilkings.ca.

