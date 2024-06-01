Warriors Forward Yager Named CHL Sportsman of the Year for 2023-24

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Brayden Yager was recognized as the most sportsmanlike player in Canadian Major Junior hockey after winning the CHL Sportsman of the Year Award. Yager, a product of Saskatoon, Sask., was named a finalist for the CHL Sportsman of the Year Award after winning the WHL's Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy as WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player.

CHL Sportsman of the Year Award Finalists, 2023-24

Jett Luchanko, Guelph Storm (OHL)

Preston Lounsbury, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Yager is the first WHL winner of the CHL Sportsman of the Year Award since former Moose Jaw Warrior Justin Almeida in 2018-19.

Selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round (14th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Yager enjoyed a career season, recording 95 points (35G-60A) in 57 games. He served a mere 20 minutes in penalties across the 2023-24 campaign.

Originally selected third overall by the Warriors in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Yager previously won the CHL Rookie of the Year Award (2021-22). In 211 career WHL regular season games, the 6-foot, 170-pound forward has collected 250 points (104G-146A).

The CHL Sportsman of the Year Award is selected from the winners of the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy (WHL), William Hanley Award (OHL), and Frank J. Selke Memorial Trophy (QMJHL).

Previous WHL Winners of the CHL Sportsman of the Year Award

2018-19: Justin Almeida, Moose Jaw Warriors

2017-18: Aleksi Heponiemi, Swift Current Broncos

2014-15: Rourke Chartier, Kelowna Rockets

2013-14: Sam Reinhart, Kootenay ICE

2011-12: Mark Stone, Brandon Wheat Kings

2009-10: Jason Bast, Moose Jaw Warriors

2005-06: Kris Russell, Medicine Hat Tigers

1998-99: Matt Kinch, Calgary Hitmen

1997-98: Cory Cyrenne, Brandon Wheat Kings

1996-97: Kelly Smart, Brandon Wheat Kings

1995-96: Hnat Domenichelli, Kamloops Blazers

1992-93: Rick Girard, Swift Current Broncos

1990-91: Pat Falloon, Spokane Chiefs

