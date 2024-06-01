Warriors Forward Yager Named CHL Sportsman of the Year for 2023-24
June 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Brayden Yager was recognized as the most sportsmanlike player in Canadian Major Junior hockey after winning the CHL Sportsman of the Year Award. Yager, a product of Saskatoon, Sask., was named a finalist for the CHL Sportsman of the Year Award after winning the WHL's Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy as WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player.
CHL Sportsman of the Year Award Finalists, 2023-24
Jett Luchanko, Guelph Storm (OHL)
Preston Lounsbury, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)
Yager is the first WHL winner of the CHL Sportsman of the Year Award since former Moose Jaw Warrior Justin Almeida in 2018-19.
Selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round (14th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Yager enjoyed a career season, recording 95 points (35G-60A) in 57 games. He served a mere 20 minutes in penalties across the 2023-24 campaign.
Originally selected third overall by the Warriors in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Yager previously won the CHL Rookie of the Year Award (2021-22). In 211 career WHL regular season games, the 6-foot, 170-pound forward has collected 250 points (104G-146A).
The CHL Sportsman of the Year Award is selected from the winners of the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy (WHL), William Hanley Award (OHL), and Frank J. Selke Memorial Trophy (QMJHL).
Previous WHL Winners of the CHL Sportsman of the Year Award
2018-19: Justin Almeida, Moose Jaw Warriors
2017-18: Aleksi Heponiemi, Swift Current Broncos
2014-15: Rourke Chartier, Kelowna Rockets
2013-14: Sam Reinhart, Kootenay ICE
2011-12: Mark Stone, Brandon Wheat Kings
2009-10: Jason Bast, Moose Jaw Warriors
2005-06: Kris Russell, Medicine Hat Tigers
1998-99: Matt Kinch, Calgary Hitmen
1997-98: Cory Cyrenne, Brandon Wheat Kings
1996-97: Kelly Smart, Brandon Wheat Kings
1995-96: Hnat Domenichelli, Kamloops Blazers
1992-93: Rick Girard, Swift Current Broncos
1990-91: Pat Falloon, Spokane Chiefs
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2024
- Firkus, Yager Take Home Three CHL Awards - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Championship Celebration Set for Sunday Afternoon - Moose Jaw Warriors
- McKenna Named CHL Rookie of the Year for 2023-24 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Lindstrom Named CHL Top Draft Prospect for 2023-24 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Western Hockey League Stars Honoured at 2024 CHL Awards - WHL
- Warriors Forward Firkus Named CHL David Branch Player of the Year for 2023-24 - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Warriors Forward Yager Named CHL Sportsman of the Year for 2023-24 - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Warriors Forward Firkus Named CHL Top Scorer for 2023-24 - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Moose Jaw Warriors Stories
- Firkus, Funk, and Mateychuk Named to CHL First All-Star Team for 2023-24
- Firkus, Yager Take Home Three CHL Awards
- Championship Celebration Set for Sunday Afternoon
- Warriors Forward Firkus Named CHL David Branch Player of the Year for 2023-24
- Warriors Forward Yager Named CHL Sportsman of the Year for 2023-24