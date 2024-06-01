Warriors Forward Firkus Named CHL Top Scorer for 2023-24

Seattle Kraken prospect Jagger Firkus was recognized as the CHL Top Scorer for 2023-24 in Frankenmuth, Mich., Saturday morning.

Selected by the Kraken in the second round (35th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Firkus finished first in point scoring in the WHL for 2023-24, registering 126 points (61G-65A) in 63 games. His 61 goals ranked second in the WHL, while his 65 assists were tied for seventh. With 10 game-winning goals, Firkus finished tied for second in the WHL.

Firkus is the second Moose Jaw Warrior to earn the CHL Top Scorer Award, following in the footsteps of Jayden Halbgewachs (2017-18).

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound Firkus was originally selected by the Moose Jaw Warriors in the fourth round (82nd overall) of the 2019 WHL Draft. In 230 career WHL regular season games, Firkus tallied 310 points (144G-166A).

The CHL Top Scorer Award was first presented in 1994.

Previous WHL Winners of the CHL Top Scorer Award

2022-23: Connor Bedard, Regina Pats

2017-18: Jayden Halbgewachs, Moose Jaw Warriors

2016-17: Sam Steel, Regina Pats

2012-13: Brendan Leipsic, Portland Winterhawks

2011-12: Brendan Shinnimin, Tri-City Americans

2010-11: Linden Vey, Medicine Hat Tigers

2009-10: Brandon Kozun, Calgary Hitmen

The 2024 CHL Awards were presented Saturday afternoon at Uptown North Main in Frankenmuth, Mich.

