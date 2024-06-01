Warriors Forward Firkus Named CHL David Branch Player of the Year for 2023-24

June 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Seattle Kraken prospect Jagger Firkus was recognized as the most outstanding player in Canadian Major Junior hockey after winning the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award. Firkus, a product of Irma, Alta., was named a finalist for the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award after winning the WHL's Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as the most outstanding player in the WHL.

Firkus was also presented with the CHL Top Scorer Award, which is presented annually to the highest-scoring player in Canadian Major Junior hockey.

CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award Finalists, 2023-24

Easton Cowan, London Knights (OHL)

Mathieu Cataford, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

Selected by the Kraken in the second round (35th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Firkus finished first in point scoring in the WHL for 2023-24, registering 126 points (61G-65A) in 63 games. His 61 goals ranked second in the WHL, while his 65 assists were tied for seventh. With 10 game-winning goals, Firkus finished tied for second in the WHL.

This represents the third consecutive season a WHL player has been named CHL David Branch Player of the Year after Logan Stankoven (Kamloops Blazers) and Connor Bedard (Regina Pats) were recognized in 2021-22 and 2022-23, respectively. Firkus, 20, is the first Moose Jaw Warrior to be named CHL David Branch Player of the Year.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound Firkus was originally selected by the Moose Jaw Warriors in the fourth round (82nd overall) of the 2019 WHL Draft. In 230 career WHL regular season games, Firkus tallied 310 points (144G-166A).

The CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award is selected from the winners of the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy (WHL), Red Tilson Trophy (OHL), and Michel Briere Memorial Trophy (QMJHL). The trophy was renamed in 2019-20 in honour of David Branch, who has held his position as OHL Commissioner since 1979 and served as CHL President from 1996-2019.

Previous WHL Winners of the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award

2022-23: Connor Bedard, Regina Pats

2021-22: Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers

2011-12: Brendan Shinnimin, Tri-City Americans

2009-10: Jordan Eberle, Regina Pats

1997-98: Sergei Varlamov, Swift Current Broncos

1987-88: Joe Sakic, Swift Current Broncos

1986-87: Rob Brown, Kamloops Blazers

1984-85: Dan Hodgson, Prince Albert Raiders

1979-80: Doug Wickenheiser, Regina Pats

1974-75: Ed Staniowski, Regina Pats

