McKenna Named CHL Rookie of the Year for 2023-24

June 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat Tigers star Gavin McKenna was recognized as the top rookie in Canadian Major Junior hockey after being named CHL Rookie of the Year. McKenna, a product of Whitehorse, Yukon, was named a finalist for the CHL Rookie of the Year Award after winning the WHL's Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year.

CHL Rookie of the Year Award Finalists, 2023-24

Jake O'Brien, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

Emile Guite, Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL)

Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, McKenna finished second in scoring among all WHL rookies, tallying 97 points (34G-63A). His 63 assists were best among all WHL rookies, as were his 12 power-play goals. McKenna's performance established a new Tigers franchise record for points by a 16-year-old, surpassing the previous mark of 95 points, established by Al Conroy during the 1982-83 season.

McKenna is the first WHL player to be named CHL Rookie of the Year since Brayden Yager of the Moose Jaw Warriors was recognized in 2021-22. He is also the first player in Medicine Hat Tigers history to be named CHL Rookie of the Year.

The 6-foot, 165-pound McKenna was originally selected by the Tigers with the first-overall pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. In 77 career WHL regular season games, he has recorded 115 points (38G-77A).

The CHL Rookie of the Year Award is selected from the winners of the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy (WHL), Emms Family Award (OHL), and QMJHL's Rookie of the Year Award.

Previous WHL Winners of the CHL Rookie of the Year Award

2021-22: Brayden Yager, Moose Jaw Warriors

2008-09: Brett Connolly, Prince George Cougars

2002-03: Matt Ellison, Red Deer Rebels

2000-01: Scottie Upshall, Kamloops Blazers

1999-00: Dan Blackburn, Kootenay ICE

1998-99: Pavel Brendl, Calgary Hitmen

1992-93: Jeff Friesen, Regina Pats

1989-90: Petr Nedved, Seattle Thunderbirds

