Lindstrom Named CHL Top Draft Prospect for 2023-24

June 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat Tigers star centre Cayden Lindstrom was recognized as the top prospect eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft after winning the CHL Top Draft Prospect Award.

CHL Top Draft Prospect Award Finalists, 2023-24

Zayne Parekh, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Maxim Masse, Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL)

Lindstrom, a product of Chetwynd, B.C., produced 46 points in (27G-19A) in 32 games en route to being ranked third among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Originally selected by the Tigers in the third round (54th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Lindstrom has tallied 88 points (46G-42A) in 99 career WHL regular season games.

This marks the second consecutive year the winner of the CHL Top Draft Prospect Award has come from the WHL. Former Regina Pats star Connor Bedard was recognized for the 2022-23 season.

Lindstrom is the second Medicine Hat Tiger to receive the CHL Top Draft Prospect Award since defenceman Jay Bouwmeester was honoured in 2001-02.

The 2024 NHL Draft is scheduled to be held June 28-29, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Previous WHL Winners of the CHL Top Draft Prospect Award

2022-23: Connor Bedard, Regina Pats

2018-19: Bowen Byram, Vancouver Giants

2016-17: Nolan Patrick, Brandon Wheat Kings

2012-13: Seth Jones, Portland Winterhawks

2010-11: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Red Deer Rebels

2001-02: Jay Bouwmeester, Medicine Hat Tigers

1998-99: Pavel Brendl, Calgary Hitmen

1995-96: Chris Phillips, Prince Albert Raiders

