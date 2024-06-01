Championship Celebration Set for Sunday Afternoon

June 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are excited to celebrate a historic 2023-24 season with our amazing fans this Sunday, June 2, in downtown Moose Jaw.

Join the Warriors for an arrival down Main Street, starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, to welcome the team back from their first ever appearance at the Memorial Cup.

Following the team's arrival, there will be a championship celebration at the Hangar, starting at 4 p.m.

Players and coaches from this year's championship team will speak and there will be an opportunity for photos with the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

Thank you to the City of Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw Events Centre and Tourism Moose Jaw for their help in organizing the Championship Celebration.

Come celebrate the Warriors' championship season this Sunday.

