Western Hockey League Stars Honoured at 2024 CHL Awards

Frankenmuth, Mich. - The Western Hockey League enjoyed an outstanding showing at the 2024 CHL Awards, with WHL players earning six awards on the national stage Saturday at Uptown North Main in Frankenmuth, Mich.

WHL Winners at 2024 CHL Awards

Jagger Firkus, Moose Jaw Warriors - CHL David Branch Player of the Year

Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers - CHL Rookie of the Year

Noah Chadwick, Lethbridge Hurricanes - CHL Scholastic Player of the Year

Jagger Firkus, Moose Jaw Warriors - CHL Top Scorer

Brayden Yager, Moose Jaw Warriors - CHL Sportsman of the Year

Cayden Lindstrom, Medicine Hat Tigers - CHL Top Draft Prospect

Presented annually, the CHL Awards celebrates the outstanding accomplishments of players from across the Canadian Hockey League, with 10 trophies presented based on individual performances.

CHL David Branch Player of the Year & CHL Top Scorer - Jagger Firkus, Moose Jaw Warriors

Seattle Kraken prospect Jagger Firkus was recognized as the most outstanding player in Canadian Major Junior hockey after winning the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award. Firkus, a product of Irma, Alta., was named a finalist for the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award after winning the WHL's Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as the most outstanding player in the WHL.

Firkus was also presented with the CHL Top Scorer Award, which is presented annually to the highest-scoring player in Canadian Major Junior hockey.

CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award Finalists, 2023-24

Easton Cowan, London Knights (OHL)

Mathieu Cataford, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

Selected by the Kraken in the second round (35th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Firkus finished first in point scoring in the WHL for 2023-24, registering 126 points (61G-65A) in 63 games. His 61 goals ranked second in the WHL, while his 65 assists were tied for seventh. With 10 game-winning goals, Firkus finished tied for second in the WHL.

This represents the third consecutive season a WHL player has been named CHL David Branch Player of the Year after Logan Stankoven (Kamloops Blazers) and Connor Bedard (Regina Pats) were recognized in 2021-22 and 2022-23, respectively. Firkus, 20, is the first Moose Jaw Warrior to be named CHL David Branch Player of the Year.

Firkus is the second Moose Jaw Warrior to earn the CHL Top Scorer Award, following in the footsteps of Jayden Halbgewachs (2017-18).

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound Firkus was originally selected by the Moose Jaw Warriors in the fourth round (82nd overall) of the 2019 WHL Draft. In 230 career WHL regular season games, Firkus tallied 310 points (144G-166A).

The CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award is selected from the winners of the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy (WHL), Red Tilson Trophy (OHL), and Michel Briere Memorial Trophy (QMJHL). The trophy was renamed in 2019-20 in honour of David Branch, who has held his position as OHL Commissioner since 1979 and served as CHL President from 1996-2019.

The CHL Top Scorer Award was first presented in 1994.

Previous WHL Winners of the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award

2022-23: Connor Bedard, Regina Pats

2021-22: Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers

2011-12: Brendan Shinnimin, Tri-City Americans

2009-10: Jordan Eberle, Regina Pats

1997-98: Sergei Varlamov, Swift Current Broncos

1987-88: Joe Sakic, Swift Current Broncos

1986-87: Rob Brown, Kamloops Blazers

1984-85: Dan Hodgson, Prince Albert Raiders

1979-80: Doug Wickenheiser, Regina Pats

1974-75: Ed Staniowski, Regina Pats

Previous WHL Winners of the CHL Top Scorer Award

2022-23: Connor Bedard, Regina Pats

2017-18: Jayden Halbgewachs, Moose Jaw Warriors

2016-17: Sam Steel, Regina Pats

2012-13: Brendan Leipsic, Portland Winterhawks

2011-12: Brendan Shinnimin, Tri-City Americans

2010-11: Linden Vey, Medicine Hat Tigers

2009-10: Brandon Kozun, Calgary Hitmen

CHL Rookie of the Year - Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

Medicine Hat Tigers star Gavin McKenna was recognized as the top rookie in Canadian Major Junior hockey after being named CHL Rookie of the Year. McKenna, a product of Whitehorse, Yukon, was named a finalist for the CHL Rookie of the Year Award after winning the WHL's Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year.

CHL Rookie of the Year Award Finalists, 2023-24

Jake O'Brien, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

Emile Guite, Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL)

Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, McKenna finished second in scoring among all WHL rookies, tallying 97 points (34G-63A). His 63 assists were best among all WHL rookies, as were his 12 power-play goals. McKenna's performance established a new Tigers franchise record for points by a 16-year-old, surpassing the previous mark of 95 points, established by Al Conroy during the 1982-83 season.

McKenna is the first WHL player to be named CHL Rookie of the Year since Brayden Yager of the Moose Jaw Warriors was recognized in 2021-22. He is also the first player in Medicine Hat Tigers history to be named CHL Rookie of the Year.

The 6-foot, 165-pound McKenna was originally selected by the Tigers with the first-overall pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. In 77 career WHL regular season games, he has recorded 115 points (38G-77A).

The CHL Rookie of the Year Award is selected from the winners of the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy (WHL), Emms Family Award (OHL), and QMJHL's Rookie of the Year Award.

Previous WHL Winners of the CHL Rookie of the Year Award

2021-22: Brayden Yager, Moose Jaw Warriors

2008-09: Brett Connolly, Prince George Cougars

2002-03: Matt Ellison, Red Deer Rebels

2000-01: Scottie Upshall, Kamloops Blazers

1999-00: Dan Blackburn, Kootenay ICE

1998-99: Pavel Brendl, Calgary Hitmen

1992-93: Jeff Friesen, Regina Pats

1989-90: Petr Nedved, Seattle Thunderbirds

CHL Scholastic Player of the Year - Noah Chadwick, Lethbridge Hurricanes

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Noah Chadwick was recognized as the top scholastic player in Canadian Major Junior hockey after winning the CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award. Chadwick, a product of Saskatoon, Sask., was named a finalist for the CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award after winning the WHL's Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy as WHL Scholastic Player of the Year.

CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award Finalists, 2023-24

Carter George, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

Alexis Morin, Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL)

Chadwick not only prioritized his academics, he excelled in the classroom, graduating Grade 12 a year early and beginning his post-secondary studies at Athabasca University and Lethbridge College. At his high-school graduation, Chadwick was recognized with the Governor General Award, presented to the student with the highest grades in his graduating class.

At Lethbridge College, Chadwick earned a 98-percent average in English 1150 - Academic Writing this fall. Working through Introduction to Statistics at Athabasca University, Chadwick secured a 93-percent average, while also recording a 91-percent grade in Psychology as a Natural Science.

Chadwick has been recognized for his outstanding contributions in the community and serves as a leader for his teammates, both on and off the ice.

Chadwick is the first Lethbridge Hurricane to be recognized as CHL Scholastic Player of the Year since David Trofimenkoff (1992-93).

The CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award is presented annually to the CHL player who best combines success on the ice with success in the classroom. It is chosen from the winners of the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy (WHL), the Marcel Robert Trophy (QMJHL), and the Bobby Smith Trophy (OHL).

Previous WHL Winners of the CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award

2018-19: Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips

2012-13: Josh Morrissey, Prince Albert Raiders

2008-09: Stefan Elliott, Saskatoon Blades

2004-05: Gilbert Brule, Vancouver Giants

2003-04: Devan Dubnyk, Kamloops Blazers

2000-01: Dan Hulak, Portland Winterhawks

1997-98: Kyle Rossiter, Spokane Chiefs

1996-97: Stefan Cherneski, Brandon Wheat Kings

1994-95: Perry Johnson, Regina Pats

1992-93: David Trofimenkoff, Lethbridge Hurricanes

1990-91: Scott Niedermayer, Kamloops Blazers

1989-90: Jeff Nelson, Prince Albert Raiders

1988-89: Jeff Nelson, Prince Albert Raiders

CHL Sportsman of the Year Award - Brayden Yager, Moose Jaw Warriors

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Brayden Yager was recognized as the most sportsmanlike player in Canadian Major Junior hockey after winning the CHL Sportsman of the Year Award. Yager, a product of Saskatoon, Sask., was named a finalist for the CHL Sportsman of the Year Award after winning the WHL's Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy as WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player.

CHL Sportsman of the Year Award Finalists, 2023-24

Jett Luchanko, Guelph Storm (OHL)

Preston Lounsbury, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Yager is the first WHL winner of the CHL Sportsman of the Year Award since former Moose Jaw Warrior Justin Almeida in 2018-19.

Selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round (14th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Yager enjoyed a career season, recording 95 points (35G-60A) in 57 games. He served a mere 20 minutes in penalties across the 2023-24 campaign.

Originally selected third overall by the Warriors in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Yager previously won the CHL Rookie of the Year Award (2021-22). In 211 career WHL regular season games, the 6-foot, 170-pound forward has collected 250 points (104G-146A).

The CHL Sportsman of the Year Award is selected from the winners of the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy (WHL), William Hanley Award (OHL), and Frank J. Selke Memorial Trophy (QMJHL).

Previous WHL Winners of the CHL Sportsman of the Year Award

2018-19: Justin Almeida, Moose Jaw Warriors

2017-18: Aleksi Heponiemi, Swift Current Broncos

2014-15: Rourke Chartier, Kelowna Rockets

2013-14: Sam Reinhart, Kootenay ICE

2011-12: Mark Stone, Brandon Wheat Kings

2009-10: Jason Bast, Moose Jaw Warriors

2005-06: Kris Russell, Medicine Hat Tigers

1998-99: Matt Kinch, Calgary Hitmen

1997-98: Cory Cyrenne, Brandon Wheat Kings

1996-97: Kelly Smart, Brandon Wheat Kings

1995-96: Hnat Domenichelli, Kamloops Blazers

1992-93: Rick Girard, Swift Current Broncos

1990-91: Pat Falloon, Spokane Chiefs

CHL Top Draft Prospect Award - Cayden Lindstrom, Medicine Hat Tigers

Medicine Hat Tigers star centre Cayden Lindstrom was recognized as the top prospect eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft after winning the CHL Top Draft Prospect Award.

CHL Top Draft Prospect Award Finalists, 2023-24

Zayne Parekh, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Maxim Masse, Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL)

Lindstrom, a product of Chetwynd, B.C., produced 46 points in (27G-19A) in 32 games en route to being ranked third among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Originally selected by the Tigers in the third round (54th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Lindstrom has tallied 88 points (46G-42A) in 99 career WHL regular season games.

This marks the second consecutive year the winner of the CHL Top Draft Prospect Award has come from the WHL. Former Regina Pats star Connor Bedard was recognized for the 2022-23 season.

Lindstrom is the second Medicine Hat Tiger to receive the CHL Top Draft Prospect Award since defenceman Jay Bouwmeester was honoured in 2001-02.

The 2024 NHL Draft is scheduled to be held June 28-29, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Previous WHL Winners of the CHL Top Draft Prospect Award

2022-23: Connor Bedard, Regina Pats

2018-19: Bowen Byram, Vancouver Giants

2016-17: Nolan Patrick, Brandon Wheat Kings

2012-13: Seth Jones, Portland Winterhawks

2010-11: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Red Deer Rebels

2001-02: Jay Bouwmeester, Medicine Hat Tigers

1998-99: Pavel Brendl, Calgary Hitmen

1995-96: Chris Phillips, Prince Albert Raiders

For complete information on all WHL winners of CHL Awards, visit WHL.ca.

