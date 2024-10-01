Warriors Announce 2024 Induction Class into the Conexus Warriors & Legends Hall of Fame

Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors, in partnership with Conexus Credit Union, are proud to the 2024 induction class into the Warriors & Legends Hall of Fame.

This year will see Dustin Boyd and Jody Lehman enter the Hall of Fame in the Player category and the Multiplex Builders Inc. inducted into the Builder category.

The 2024 Conexus Warriors & Legends Hall of Fame banquet will be held on Friday, Nov. 22 at the Moose Jaw Events Centre, followed by the annual Hall of Fame Game on Saturday, Nov. 23 against the Tri-City Americans.

Boyd played for the Warriors from 2002-06, suiting up in 265 career games. He finished his career with 103 goals, 114 assists and 217 points while also recording 146 penalty minutes.

During his time in Moose Jaw, Boyd also represented Canada at the 2006 IIHF World Junior Championship, helping Canada to gold with four goals and six points in six games.

Boyd went on to play 220 games in the National Hockey League with Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens. He posted 32 goals and 63 points in the NHL.

He also played four seasons in the American Hockey League, registering 51 goals and 100 points in 136 games.

Following his time in the NHL and AHL, Boyd went on to play nine seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League with Barys Astana, Dynamo Moskva and Barys Nur-Sultan. In 447 games, he posted 124 goals and 264 points.

Boyd and his family now reside in his hometown of Winnipeg where he serves as an assistant coach with the Winnipeg Blues in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

Lehman played for the Warriors from 1991-96, hitting the ice in 155 games with the team. He finished his time in Moose Jaw with a 55-77-5 record, 4.26 goals against average and 0.886 save percentage.

The North Battleford, Sask. product would finish his WHL career with the Brandon Wheat Kings, going 22-5-0 with a 2.49 goals against average and 0.909 save percentage in 28 games to help the Wheat Kings to the Ed Chynoweth Cup and Scotty Munro Trophy.

Lehman would then play two seasons with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies from 1996-98.

After his time with the Huskies, Lehman would play two games in 1997-98 in the Central Hockey League with the Wichita Thunder.

Then from 1998-2002, Lehman played 164 games over four seasons in the ECHL with the South Carolina Stingrays, posting a 81-52-20 record, 2.93 goals against average and 0.908 save percentage.

He also suited up in one game with the Rochester Americans in the American Hockey League.

Lehman finished his playing career overseas, playing in 304 games in the Elite Ice Hockey League in Great Britian with the Coventry Blaze and Sheffield Steelers from 2002-09.

His final season came with the Aalborg AaB Ishockey in Denmark in 2009-10.

Lehman currently lives with his wife and four daughters in North Battleford where they own Trig Energy Services and Unicorn Construction.

Finally, for the first time since 2019, the Warriors will be inducting a Builder into the Warriors & Legends Hall of Fame.

The Multiplex Builders Inc. will head into the Hall of Fame for their fundraising efforts that led to the construction of the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

The Multiplex Builders spearheaded fundraising in the community and help raised over $10-million towards the construction of a new home for the Warriors.

The construction of the Moose Jaw Events Centre was integral in solidifying the City of Moose Jaw as the home for the Warriors in the future.

For more on information on Hall of Fame tickets, tables and sponsorship, contact Olivia Howe ([email protected]) and Kate Scidmore ([email protected]) at the Warriors' office 306-694-5711.

