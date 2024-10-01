Victoria Royals Announce Leadership Group for 2024-25 Season

Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today that Justin Kipkie has been named the ninth captain in team history. The leadership group will include three assistant captains, Nate Misskey, Reggie Newman, and Cole Reschny.

A 2005-born defenceman, Kipkie hails from Calgary, Alberta, and is entering his third full season with the Royals. Kipkie was drafted 160th overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes (Utah Hockey Club). In 142 regular season games with the Royals, Kipkie has scored 24 goals and 61 assists for 85 points.

"It became clear last season that Justin is very respected by his peers and looked to as one of the leading voices on the team, he plays the game with passion and leads by example" said Royals' Head Coach James Patrick.

Nate Misskey, who was drafted in the fifth round, 143rd overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2024 NHL Draft is entering his third full season with the Royals and will wear an "A" for the team. Misskey scored seven goals and 27 assists for 34 points in 44 games during the 2023-24 campaign.

Reggie Newman, who is entering his fourth full season with the Royals will wear an "A", coming off a career year in 2023-24 which saw him score 19 goals, 21 assists and 40 points in 64 games.

Cole Reschny, who is entering his second season with the Royals will also wear an "A". Reschny scored 21 goals and 38 assists for 59 points in 61 games during his rookie season and went on to represent Team Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup this past summer, where he tied for the lead in scoring for Team Canada and won a gold medal.

