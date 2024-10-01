Hawks in the Community- September

Throughout the season, Winterhawks.com will feature monthly recaps of the organization's efforts to connect with and support the greater Portland community, as well as a look ahead at what's to come. As the 2024-25 season begins, we're proud to be a year-round staple of the Rose City and can't wait to see you all at an upcoming event!

Oregon Food Bank -

We partnered up with our friends at Oregon Food Bank and spent the morning cleaning up the grounds of our surrounding communities and help those who need is most. The Hawks' staff and players had the opportunity to be involved in grape picking, weeding, produce production, and much more. Thank you to the Oregon Food Bank for hosting us!

Boys and Girls Club -

The Hawks are proud to partner with the Boys and Girls Club- Portland Metropolitan Area for the second year as we look to further and grow this relationship. The team visited the Inukai Club in Hillsboro for the first street hockey session of the year. Three members from the Portland Winterhawks taught the youth how to play hockey and opened up new avenues for all participants. We look forward to continuing this partnership year-round and are looking forward to the next event. Thank you to the Boys and Girls Club for hosting us!

Timbers Tee Off Classic -

The Portland Winterhawks visited their friends at the Portland Timbers as we participated in their annual Timber Tee Off Classic. The Winterhawks staff got to table, mingle, and spread the word of sports surrounding the local sports scene. We are always proud to support the Portland Timbers. Good luck this season!

Oak Grove Elementary Pop-up Hockey-

The Portland Winterhawks are starting a brand new program this year called pop-up hockey. We are doing various pop-up hockey sessions throughout the area as a way to connect with the community and give kids the opportunity to play hockey for free. Our goal is to grow the sport of hockey in the Portland-Hillsboro area. We are looking forward to our second session soon!

Oak Grove Elementary-

The third team event of the season took place in Milwaukie, Oregon with our friends at Oak Grove Elementary. The team had the opportunity to speak to the kids about what it's like being on the team and share their perspectives through a Q&A session. The team wrapped things up at recess with the kids and got an insight into what their every day looks like. Thank you to Oak Grove for having us!

Portland Fire-

We visited the Portland Fire and Rescue as the team learned the ropes of becoming a Firefighter and what their training looks like on a day-to-day basis. Our goal is to offer career paths to our players to peak their interest so we can set them up for long-term success. Thank you to Portland Fire and Rescue for hosting us and we are looking forward to coming back next year!

What's Next?

October is full of community events. We will attend the First Tee, Nike, host our first school field trips of the season at the rink, and much more!

The Portland Winterhawks are set for Opening Weekend presented by Chick-fil-a Portland with their banner-raising ceremony on Friday, October 4 before they face the Victoria Royals and Fan Fest and Toyota Tailgate on Saturday, October 5 after starting the 2024-25 season 2-1-0. See you there!

