October 1 - Canes Chatter

October 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







Next Home Game: The Hurricanes will welcome the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday, October 4th at 7:00pm to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://bit.ly/47zFo9j.

Kainai Hurricanes Practice: On Saturday, October 5th, the Hurricanes will be holding a public practice in Standoff at the Kainai Sports Centre starting at 12:00pm. Fans are invited to watch practice and participate in a post-practice Skate with the 'Canes from 1:00pm until 2:00pm.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Friday, September 27th - vs. Swift Current Broncos (6-3 Win): The Hurricanes won their third straight game to open the 2024-2025 regular season on Friday with a 6-3 victory over the Swift Current Broncos at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Lethbridge scored five unanswered goals in the third period en route to the victory marking the second straight season the 'Canes opened the season 3-0-0-0.

Sunday, September 29th - at Calgary Hitmen (3-1 Loss): Lethbridge suffered their first loss of the regular season on Sunday afternoon with a 3-1 loss at Scotiabank Saddledome to the Calgary Hitmen. Leo Braillard scored the lone goal in the defeat while Harrison Meneghin made 26-saves in his season debut. The Hurricanes fell to 3-1-0-0 on the season with the loss.

ON THE DOCKET

Friday, October 4th - vs. Moose Jaw Warriors (7:00pm): The Hurricanes will welcome the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday at 7:00pm at the VisitLehtbridge.com Arena. It will mark the first of five meetings between the 'Canes and the defending WHL Champions. The match up will be the lone game this week for the Hurricanes as it opens a four-game homestand.

