Terik Parascak Reassigned by Capitals to Cougars

October 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Terik Parascak is returning to the Prince George Cougars. Parascak spent the past two and a half weeks with the Washington Capitals at their rookie camp and training camp. Parascak suited up in one pre-season game with the Caps and collected one assist. The 18-year-old from Lethbridge was the Capitals' first selection by Washington in the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas, being selected 17th overall.

Parascak is coming off a standout rookie campaign with the Prince George Cougars, compiling 105 points (43-62-105) in 68 games. Those numbers are a Prince George Cougar rookie record.

Both Parascak and Riley Heidt are expected to be in the Cougar line-up when they battle the Kelowna Rockets tomorrow night (7:00 pm) at Prospera Place.

