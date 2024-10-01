Pats Announce Partnership with George Gordon Developments Ltd.

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club is pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with George Gordon Developments Ltd.

This partnership will showcase Indigenous culture and acknowledge the relationship we share with all Indigenous people in the Treaty Four Territory.

The Pats and George Gordon Developments Ltd., along with George Gordon First Nation, will host its annual Indigenous Celebration Night on February 7 where the Pats will be wearing special-edition indigenous inspired jerseys. Through this partnership, George Gordon Developments Ltd., will provide tickets to George Gordon First Nation to the Pats Indigenous Celebration Night.

Jerseys will once again be auctioned off after the game with 100% of the net proceeds going to the North Central Community Centre. Over the last three seasons, the Pats have raised $21,650 from their Indigenous Celebration Night, benefiting various indigenous charities in the community.

"This is our second year working with George Gordon Developments Ltd. and we're honoured to have the opportunity to expand our partnership and collaborate on initiatives that celebrate Indigenous culture, language and tradition, and engage in programming that supports youth mentorship and community," said Regina Pats CEO, Gordon Pritchard. "This long-term partnership is a commitment to collaborate, not only on Indigenous Celebration Night, but other important community initiatives and programs."

With this year marking the 150th anniversary of Treaty Four Territory, there will be a special Treaty Four ice logo featured at the Brandt Centre. In addition, Pats players and staff will host a minor hockey practice at the Brandt Centre with youth from George Gordon First Nation. This will help grow the game in indigenous communities across Saskatchewan.

"Working with the Regina Pats has been a pleasure, and it aligns with our commitment to true reconciliation," said George Gordon Director of Business Development and Strategy, Josh Montana. "This partnership is vital in showing younger generations that we are here to stay, and we belong, offering them a different perspective than what was available in the past. Which was little to no representation when I was growing up."

Through this partnership, the Pats and George Gordon Development Ltd., will work together on other community initiatives involving engagement of youth and mentorship.

