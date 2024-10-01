Rockets Host Cougars In Wednesday Night Hockey

October 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Caden Price handles the puck for the Kelowna Rockets

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor) Caden Price handles the puck for the Kelowna Rockets(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

After a quick road trip to Everett, the Kelowna Rockets are back on home ice when they face the Prince George Cougars for the first time this season.

The Rockets fell to 0-3 to start the new season after a pair of losses over the weekend, a 2-1 defeat to the visiting Victoria Royals at Prospera Place on Friday before losing 6-3 to the Silvertips on Sunday.

Prince George has started the season 2-2, splitting their opening weekend with Spokane before defeating Vancouver 6-3 on Friday and losing to Wenatchee 4-2 on Sunday. The Cougars will get a boost to their lineup however, as top prospects Riley Heidt (Minnesota) and Terik Parascak (Washington) were both returned to the team for the remainder of the season from their NHL clubs.

TICKETS

Single-game tickets for all Rockets games are on sale at Select Your Tickets.

Tickets for Rockets games are only available at Select Your Tickets, they are the official provider of Rockets tickets. To view pricing and a seating map please click here.

Tickets can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.

ROCKETS ROSTER UPDATES

Defenceman Caden Price (Seattle) and forwards Ethan Neutens (Los Angeles), Hiroki Gojsic (Nashville) as well 2023 CHL Import Draft pick Jakub Stancl (St. Louis) were sent to the Rockets from their respective NHL training camps last week.

Rockets leading scorer Andrew Cristall (Washington) and leading goal scorer Tij Iginla (Utah) both remain with their NHL teams as does forward Max Graham (New Jersey).

ROCKETS TO WATCH

Michael Cicek has gotten off to a quick start this season, as the 20-year-old forward has registered three points in three games, including goals in back-to-back games against Victoria and Everett. Last season Cicek posted 39 points in 64 games and looks poised to surpass those totals if he keeps up his early season pace.

Jakub Stancl got into his first two games as a Rocket this past weekend, amassing an assist and six shots on goal. The 19-year-old was loaned to the team by the St. Louis Blues after the Rockets took him in the first round of the 2023 CHL Import Draft.

WATCH AND LISTEN

Radio broadcast

Rockets games will be broadcast on 104.7 FM the Lizard this season with Regan Bartel calling all of the action.

Don't forget to download the RocketFAN app and visit rocketfan.ca for more exclusive Rockets content from Pattison. Fans can stream the radio broadcast of all Rockets games on the app.

Online video stream

All Rockets games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live on is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

ONLINE 50/50

The Kelowna Rockets online 50/50 is back for the 2024-25 season!

The online 50/50 will give fans in Rockets fans located in British Columbia and those who are attending the game the chance to win during every Rockets home game this season. The 50/50 will also raise important dollars for the Kelowna Minor Hockey Association.

Tickets will be available for purchase on all game days starting at 9 a.m. PT and end at the start of the third period on the same day.

LINEUP SHEET + GAME DAY PROGRAM

Printed lineup sheets will not be available at games this season, they can be accessed online by visiting the game day program.

The Game Day Program will be available in the same spot, it comes complete with game notes, stats, team rosters and entry forms for the Rockets intermission contests.

The sheet and program will be uploaded by 3:00 p.m. on game days.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.