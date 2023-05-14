Ward Homers Again, Claws Earn Second Straight Win to Close Series

GREENSBORO, NC - Nick Ward homered for the second straight day and six BlueClaws pitchers combined to hold Greensboro to a run on four hits as the BlueClaws picked up a 6-1 Mother's Day win at First National Bank Field.

The BlueClaws (14-15) took the final two games from Greensboro (20-13) after the Grasshoppers had won the first four earlier in the week.

Kendall Simmons opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning off Greensboro starter Valentin Linarez. Ward, who homered on Saturday night, homered again today. His Sunday blast was a 2-run shot that gave the BlueClaws a 3-0 lead and was his fifth home run of the season.

Hao Yu Lee added a SAC fly in the fourth to give the BlueClaws a 4-0 lead. Ward added an RBI single later in the game.

BlueClaws starter Gunner Mayer threw three scoreless innings on Sunday while striking out five. Rodolfo Sanchez, Tristan Garnett, Tommy McCollum and Matt Russell each threw scoreless innings of relief. McCollum struck out all three batters that he faced in the win.

The BlueClaws return home on Tuesday to open a series with Wilmington (Nationals).

