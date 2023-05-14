Ward Homers Again, Claws Earn Second Straight Win to Close Series
May 14, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - Nick Ward homered for the second straight day and six BlueClaws pitchers combined to hold Greensboro to a run on four hits as the BlueClaws picked up a 6-1 Mother's Day win at First National Bank Field.
The BlueClaws (14-15) took the final two games from Greensboro (20-13) after the Grasshoppers had won the first four earlier in the week.
Kendall Simmons opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning off Greensboro starter Valentin Linarez. Ward, who homered on Saturday night, homered again today. His Sunday blast was a 2-run shot that gave the BlueClaws a 3-0 lead and was his fifth home run of the season.
Hao Yu Lee added a SAC fly in the fourth to give the BlueClaws a 4-0 lead. Ward added an RBI single later in the game.
BlueClaws starter Gunner Mayer threw three scoreless innings on Sunday while striking out five. Rodolfo Sanchez, Tristan Garnett, Tommy McCollum and Matt Russell each threw scoreless innings of relief. McCollum struck out all three batters that he faced in the win.
The BlueClaws return home on Tuesday to open a series with Wilmington (Nationals).
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from May 14, 2023
- Slow Start Hinders Braves in Game Six Loss - Rome Braves
- Ward Homers Again, Claws Earn Second Straight Win to Close Series - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Grasshoppers Fall to the BlueClaws 6-1, But Take the Series Win - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Cyclones Can't Topple Blue Rocks, 6-5, in Finale - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Blue Rocks Climb Back for Third Straight Win - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Early Offense Enough as Tourists Hold off Braves - Asheville Tourists
- HVR Game Notes - May 14, 2023 - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jersey Shore BlueClaws Stories
- Ward Homers Again, Claws Earn Second Straight Win to Close Series
- Ward Homers, Claws Roll to 9-5 Win at Greensboro
- The Claws Are Back in Town - Homestand Preview (May 16th - 21st)
- Claws Fall 6-4 on Friday at Greensboro; Martin Has Two Hits & Three Steals
- Claws' Late Rally Falls Short in 4-3 Thursday Loss at Greensboro