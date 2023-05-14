Renegades Pull away from IronBirds Sunday

ABERDEEN, MD - The Hudson Valley Renegades downed the Aberdeen IronBirds 8-3 on Sunday afternoon at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium for their third straight win.

After IronBirds starter Jean Pinto worked around a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, the Renegades offense broke through in the second. Aldenis Sánchez set the table with a one-out triple to bring up Marcos Cabrera. On the first pitch of the at-bat, the Renegades infielder sharply hit a groundball back up the middle to score Sánchez and take a 1-0 lead.

Aberdeen answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame. Dylan Beavers singled and then stole second off Drew Thorpe (2-1) to place the tying run in scoring position. Jud Fabian jumped on a 1-0 pitch from Thorpe and sliced it down the right-field line for a two-run home run. Aberdeen jumped ahead 2-1 over Hudson Valley and held their only lead of the contest.

That would be the only offense Aberdeen would generate off Thorpe. The right-handed pitcher punched out three and allowed just two runs on five hits scattered across six innings.

Hudson Valley ballooned their lead in the middle frames with a three-run fifth and four-run sixth. Cabrera led off the fifth with a single to right field and advanced to second after Luis Valdez mishandled the baseball. The next batter, Spencer Jones, launched a double off Graham Firoved (0-1) to score Cabrera and tie the game at two. Alexander Vargas then belted a no-doubter two-run home to right field, and Hudson Valley led 4-2. The 21-year-old infielder has now tallied six home runs and is just two shy from tying his career-high of eight from a year ago.

Three of the first four hitters reached base to begin the sixth. The sequenced included a Jones two-RBI single that scored Ben Cowles and Cabrera. Antonio Gómez later singled home Jones and scored to push the 'Gades advantage to 8-2. In three games, Jones went 8-for-14 with four doubles, a home run, six RBIs, and two stolen bases.

After Thorpe exited, Carlos Gomez hurled a scoreless seventh, and Harrison Cohen pitched the final two innings. Max Wagner connected on an opposite-field home run in the eighth to finalize the scoring at 8-3.

After an off-day Monday, Hudson Valley will return home for a six-game series against the Brooklyn Cyclones on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 5:45.

