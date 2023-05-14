A Sixth Straight Series Win for the Dash

May 14, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - The Winston-Salem Dash used a six-run second inning to take its sixth series win to start the 2023 season on Mother's Day over the Greenville Drive, 9-2, on Sunday afternoon at Fluor Field in front of 3,213 fans.

Winston-Salem (22-9) got the scoring started early and often in the top of the second inning. Michael Turner got it going for the Dash plating the game's first run on an RBI double to right and Ivan Gonzalez drove him home on a single to left putting Winston-Salem ahead 2-0.

After nine-hitter Taishi Nakawake drew a walk, leadoff hitter Terrell Tatum doubled the Dash lead on a single to left plating both Gonzalez and Nakawake, making it 4-0. Winston-Salem would tack on another two runs after Tatum and Loidel Chapelli came home on a pair of errors by Greenville (14-18) extending the lead to 6-0.

With the fast start offensively, Winston-Salem starter Brooks Gosswein did his job silencing the Drive bats. The southpaw was dominant allowing only one run over the first five innings, never letting Greenville back into the game.

In the sixth, the Dash put the series away. Gonzalez picked up his second RBI of the afternoon on a single building the lead back to six, 7-1. He would come into score after Chapelli brought home him and Nakawake on an RBI base knock, making it 9-1 and Winston-Salem did not look back from there.

Gosswein went back out for the sixth inning and worked a 1-2-3 frame, finishing his day after six. The southpaw departed following six strong innings allowing only one run on three hits while punching out five along the way. Everhett Hazelwood and Tristan Stivors combined for the final nine outs, allowing only one run in the eighth, as the Dash secured their sixth series in a row to start the season with the 9-2 win.

Gonzalez, Tatum and Nakawake all logged multi-hit performances on the afternoon. Three Dash hitters, Chapelli, Gonzalez and Tatum, notched multi-RBI days on the way to Winston-Salem's 22nd win of the campaign.

The Dash return home for a six-game series starting on Tuesday hosting the Aberdeen Ironbirds, the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.