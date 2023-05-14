Grasshoppers Fall to the BlueClaws 6-1, But Take the Series Win
May 14, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 6-1 on Sunday, May 14, but still took the series win. The BlueClaws moved to 14-15 on the season as the Grasshoppers fell to 20-13. Jersey Shore outhit Greensboro 11-4 with two BlueClaws errors to Grasshoppers one.
Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was Tres Gonzales going 2-4 with a double and one run scored. Hits were also tallied by Eli Wilson and Will Matthiessen with the only Grasshoppers RBI.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was Valentin Linarez as he recorded one strikeout and gave up six hits, three earned runs, and three free bases on three innings of work. Linarez took the loss for the Grasshoppers and moved to 0-2 on the season.
Rafael Marcano took the win for the BlueClaws and moved to 1-1 on the season.
The Grasshoppers are back in action Tuesday, May 16 in Ashville, N.C. as they face the Asheville Tourists. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from May 14, 2023
- Slow Start Hinders Braves in Game Six Loss - Rome Braves
- Ward Homers Again, Claws Earn Second Straight Win to Close Series - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Grasshoppers Fall to the BlueClaws 6-1, But Take the Series Win - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Cyclones Can't Topple Blue Rocks, 6-5, in Finale - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Blue Rocks Climb Back for Third Straight Win - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Early Offense Enough as Tourists Hold off Braves - Asheville Tourists
- HVR Game Notes - May 14, 2023 - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Grasshoppers Stories
- Grasshoppers Fall to the BlueClaws 6-1, But Take the Series Win
- Greensboro Grasshoppers Dropped to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 9-5
- Grasshoppers Overcome the BlueClaws 6-4 to Extend Its Win Streak
- Grasshoppers Continue Its Win Streak with a 4-3 Victory Over the BlueClaws
- Grasshoppers Defeat the BlueClaws 8-4