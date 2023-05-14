Slow Start Hinders Braves in Game Six Loss

May 14, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release









Rome Braves slide into second against the Asheville Tourists

(Rome Braves) Rome Braves slide into second against the Asheville Tourists(Rome Braves)

ROME,GA - With a series win on the line, the Braves allowed six hits and four runs in the first two frames and fell to the Asheville Tourists 4-3.

Four singles in the top of the first inning off Braves starter JJ Niekro saw the Tourists take a 2-0 lead. That lead would then double the very next inning after a Jacob Melton two-run homer, his second of the series.

Building off his strong performance the night prior, Eliezel Stevens was the first Brave to crack the hit column with his single to left in the third. Brandol Mezquita served up a single to center to lead off the fifth and Stevens followed with a four-pitch walk to put runners on first and second for the top of the order. A Kevin Kilpatrick base knock and an Ehire Adrianza groundout would cut the Tourists lead in half heading into the sixth.

Adam Zebrowski went oppo for his sixth homerun of the season as he snuck one out over the right field wall to cut the Asheville lead to one. But, that would be all the Braves could muster on Sunday afternoon as the Tourists salvaged a series split on the road.

The Braves have six dates lined up with the Hickory Crawdads this upcoming week. Game one in the Tar Heel State is set for 7:00 pm EDT.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.