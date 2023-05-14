HVR Game Notes - May 14, 2023

May 14, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (20-12) at Aberdeen IronBirds (13-17)

RHP Drew Thorpe (1-1, 4.56 ERA) vs. RHP Jean Pinto (0-1, 2.05 ERA)

| Game 33 | Road Game 18 | Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium | Aberdeen, MD | May 14, 2023 | First Pitch 2:05 p.m. |

BACK IN BIRDLAND: The Hudson Valley Renegades wrap up their only trip this season to the Old Line State on Sunday. Last year, the 'Gades also only paid one visit to Leidos Field where they won four of the six games in the series against Aberdeen.

YESTERDAY'S NEWS: The Hudson Valley Renegades defeated the Aberdeen IronBirds 6-2 on Saturday night. Chase Hampton earned his first professional win, striking out nine in five innings. Spencer Jones and Rafael Flores both tallied three-hit nights in the win. Danny Watson struck out a pair in three scoreless innings out of the 'pen while Harold Cortijo tossed a scoreless ninth inning to secure a victory. The two runs allowed by the 'Gades pitching staff were both unearned runs.

BIG WINS AND LOSSES: The Renegades have already played in an extraordinary number of lopsided games this season, with 15 of the team's 32 games (46.8%) being decided by 5-or-more runs.

- Hudson Valley sports a 10-5 (.666) record in game decided by 5+ runs.

- The club has already played six games decided by 11-or-more runs (18.8% of games), and has a 3-3 (.500) record in those games.

- The 'Gades have also played seven one-run games, and are 2-5 (.286).

DON'T RUN ON ME: After catching another IronBirds runner on Saturday night, Antonio Gómez has now caught 12 baserunners in 17 games behind home plate this season. It's the highest mark in the South Atlantic League, tied for the most in High-A, and 6th in MiLB. In High-A, Gómez is tied with Darrien Miller (WIS, MIL) while Nick Clarno (AUG, ATL) leads all of MiLB with 20.

TEXAS SIZED: Kilgore, TX native Chase Hampton has been dominant over his last three starts for the Renegades. The right-handed pitcher has punched out 28 batters in 14.2 IP in that span, while sporting a 0.90 ERA in his last two starts.

A BOTTLE OF HENNY: With a solo home run in the second inning on Thursday, Spencer Henson is now ranked fourth in the South Atlantic League with seven home runs in 22 games this season. Henson hit 10 in 71 games last year for the Renegades. His 17 HR with HV ranks tied for fourth all time.

MAN ON FIRE: Over the past thirteen games, Aaron Palensky is batting .400/.459/.873 (22-for-55) with 2 doubles, 8 HR, 17 RBIs, 4 SB and 13 runs.

- He is currently tied for first in HR (9), first in SLG (.728) & OPS (1.141), tied for third in RBI (24), fifth in TB (59), tied for seventh in AVG (.333), and tied for eighth in XBH (13) in the SAL.

- He is tied for second among NYY minor leaguers with 9 HR (Andrés Chaparro, 10).

HOME RUN ROAD KINGS: The Renegades continue their first road series on Saturday since completing a 12-game trip against the Rome Braves and the Greenville Drive at the end of April.

During the series against the Drive, the 'Gades offense erupted for 18 home runs, the most in a week by any team in MiLB this year.

Hudson Valley's 27 road home runs this season is second-most among non-Triple-A teams in Minor League Baseball.

Overall, the Renegades have hit 44 home runs, the second-most among non-Triple-A MiLB teams. The Tennessee Smokies (AA, CHC) have hit 50.

The Renegades are averaging a gaudy 6.60 runs per game on the road.

CLIMBING THE LADDER: With a pair of hits on Saturday night, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 103 career hits with the Renegades. He currently sits just one hit outside the top 10 all-time list. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125. Aaron Palensky is also starting to near the century mark as well with 82 career hits in a Renegades uniform.

THE K-ZONE: Over the last four games, Renegades starting pitchers have combined to allow just 4 ER on nine hits in 19.2 innings, striking out 30 and walking only seven. Tyrone Yulie (5.0+, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 9 K), Zach Messinger (5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R/1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K), and Juan Carela (4.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) each received no decisions. Chase Hampton (5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K) received his first professional win on Saturday.

GAS STATION: Through 31 games this season the Renegades pitching staff has registered 359 strikeouts, the most in the SAL and among all High-A teams, and the fourth-most among all non-Triple-A teams in the minor leagues. Hudson Valley pitchers are striking out 11.80 batters per nine innings, and 30.0% of all batters faced this season.

MR. STEAL YOUR BASE: The Renegades are 60-for-70 in stolen base attempts this season. They rank third in the South Atlantic League, fourth in High-A in steals. They are currently ranked 15th in all of MiLB with the Lynchburg Hillcats (CLE, A) leading the way with 100 through 31 games. Caleb Durbin leads the team with 15 steals so far, the second most in the South Atlantic League behind Jacob Young (WIL) and Max Ferguson (GVL).

IT'S GONNA BE MAY: With a 14-7 (.667) record in April, the Renegades wrapped up their best calendar month since June 2021 (19-7, .730). The Hudson Valley offense led the way by clobbering 34 home runs in the month, the most in a month since hitting 35 in 27 games in June 2022. The 34 home runs are more than Hudson Valley hit during the 17 entire seasons during their run as a New York-Penn League team ('94, '95, '97, '00, '03, '04, '08-'17, and '19).

South Atlantic League Stories from May 14, 2023

HVR Game Notes - May 14, 2023 - Hudson Valley Renegades

