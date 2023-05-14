Early Offense Enough as Tourists Hold off Braves

ROME - The Asheville Tourists defeated the Rome Braves 4-3 on Sunday afternoon to earn a road series split. Asheville built a 4-0 lead early and held off Rome's comeback attempt with a great pitching performance from Carlos Calderon and Ryan Gusto.

Asheville jumped in front with a strong top of the first inning. The Tourists pounded out three consecutive singles to load the bases with one out. Logan Cerny's Sacrifice Fly gave Asheville a 1-0 lead and Tommy Sacco Jr. hit an RBI single to push the advantage to 2-0.

In the top of the second, Jacob Melton blasted his second Home Run in as many games. It was a two-run shot to right field and doubled the Tourists lead to 4-0.

Calderon took the mound to begin the game and tossed four scoreless innings before the Braves plated two in the fifth. Max Roberts came in and recorded the final out of the fifth inning. Gusto surrendered a Home Run to the first batter he faced in the sixth; however, the right-hander went on to pitch four scoreless innings down the stretch.

The Asheville offense went quiet after the third inning. The Tourists finished the game with one base-runner in their final 21 plate appearances; 11 of which ended with a strikeout. Despite the slow finish offensively, Asheville recorded their fifth one-run victory of the season.

Following Monday's off day, the Tourists will welcome the Greensboro Grasshoppers to town for a 6:05pm ET first pitch Tuesday night.

