Wanderers Select 17-Player Squad for International Summer Series Opener in St. John's, NL

July 11, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release







Halifax, NS - Halifax Wanderers Head of Youth Development Jed Davies has selected a 17-player Wanderers U21 squad that will face Ipswich Town U21 in St. John's, NL, on July 14 in the opening match of the International Summer Series, presented by Rogers.

The Wanderers squad features top young players from Atlantic Canada, including St. John's' own Owen Sheppard, who will have the chance to play in front of family, friends and the greater Newfoundland and Labrador soccer community.

"This squad is a great mix of local players from the age of 16 up to 21 with a lot of talent that will be excited to play in front of over 3000 people in St. John's," Wanderers head of youth development Jed Davies said. "This is a great experience for developing players to have the opportunity to play in front of a significant crowd in a meaningful game."

Additionally, several players who are signed to first-team contracts with the Wanderers Canadian Premier League team have been named to the roster for this match. The decision to include players from the first-team follows the Wanderers' previously scheduled regular season match on July 11 being rescheduled to September 18.

Among the first team players selected is Wanderers defender Kareem Sow, who has been cleared to return to game action as part of his recovery from offseason wrist surgery. As part of his return to match fitness, Sow will feature for Wanderers U21 in this match, along with other Wanderers who will get valuable minutes against a competitive opponent as Halifax prepares for their next regular season match on July 18 at The Wanderers Grounds.

"We're looking forward to kicking off the International Summer Series with the Wanderers' first-ever game in Newfoundland and Labrador," sporting director Matt Fegan said. "It promises to be a fun event, but first and foremost, it's an important game in the ongoing development of our young core of players in and around the first team. It should be a good challenge for them against a strong Ipswich Town side."

The International Summer Series, presented by Rogers, is a club friendly series that pits a Halifax Wanderers Development Team against professional teams from overseas. Newly promoted English Premier League side Ipswich Town FC and Middlesbrough FC from the EFL Championship are entering squads into the 2024 series. This year, the Summer Series has expanded to five cities in Atlantic Canada. Kicking off in St. John's, NL, the series will also stop in Sydney, NS, Moncton, NB, Halifax, NS and Charlottetown, PE.

The Wanderers have worked closely with English-based partners REBIRTH Soccer to coordinate the visit of Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough.

"Our work with REBIRTH is part of a broad strategy to build on international club connections for inbound and outbound talent identification," sporting director Matt Fegan said. "We're excited to host these prestigious clubs, which will evolve into training camps of our own in the opposite direction in future."

Tickets for the International Summer Series, presented by Rogers, can be purchased.

Halifax Wanderers U21 Roster for July 14 vs. Ipswich Town FC

Name | Age | Hometown | University/Club Team (BOLD indicates first-team player)

Daniel Clarke | Milton Keynes, UK | Cape Breton University/Halifax Wanderers FC

Aiden Rushenas | Toronto, ON | Halifax Wanderers FC

Yorgos Gavas | Halifax, NS | Halifax Wanderers FC

Jabu Deng | Halifax, NS | Acadia University/Halifax City

Jefferson Alphonse | Anjou, QC | Halifax Wanderers FC

Colby Mercer | Halifax, NS | Saint Mary's/Suburban FC

Connor Munn | Bedford, NS | Suburban FC

Kareem Sow | Fleurimont, QC | Halifax Wanderers FC

John Kandinda | Moncton, NB | Codiac FC

Camilo Vasconcelos | Cambridge, ON | Halifax Wanderers FC

Isaac Van Wychen | Middle Musquodoboit, NS | StFX/Suburban FC

Luke Berryman | Halifax, NS | Dalhousie University/Halifax City

Ben Marsh | Halifax, NS | Suburban FC

Mo Tolba | Stellarton, NS | Halifax City

Owen Sheppard | St. John's, NL | Cape Breton University/Suburban FC

Remi Agunbiade | Vaughan, ON | Halifax Wanderers FC

Ayouba Kamara | Moncton, NB | Codiac FC

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.