It's Official - York United FC the Hottest Home Team in Toronto
July 11, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
York United FC News Release
With five wins and a draw from their first seven home games of the 2024 Canadian Premier League season, York United FC are officially the best home team in Toronto right now.
When measured against other field sports, The Nine Stripes come out on top - easily beating Toronto FC, the Blue Jays and Toronto Argonauts with an astonishing 71% home win percentage.
Following Saturday's 2-1 victory over Halifax Wanderers, The Nine Stripes not only moved into second place in the CPL table but extended their unbeaten stretch at York Lions Stadium to six games. Since April 26th, the team has accumulated 16 points from a possible 18 on home soil. As way of contrast, York managed just four home wins across the entire season in 2023.
Head Coach Benajamín Mora has overseen five fixtures since replacing Martin Nash and the team has won three and drawn one.
"It has been a big objective of ours to establish York Lions Stadium as a fortress," says Ricardo Pasquel, York United FC's GM & President.
"Our recent performances have been impressive at home and that's because of two things: the players investing in our process and also the fans delivering week after week. We've made a lot of improvements to the gameday experience and it's wonderful to see the atmosphere growing every time we play. We look forward to many more special moments together as the season progresses and encourage everyone to come join us at York Lions Stadium as we push hard to deliver a memorable campaign."
The team's next home assignment is Friday, July 26th when they take on provincial rivals Atletico Ottawa.
