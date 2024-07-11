Atlético to Host Tournament Final Watch Party this Sunday at TD Place

OTTAWA, ON - The final clash of the UEFA EURO 2024 has been confirmed, as Spain and England have reached the final. Atlético Ottawa will be hosting a watch party at TD Place, showing the final of the UEFA EURO 2024 tournament. Fans of the Beautiful Game are encouraged to bring a chair and sit on the pitch as the two finalists at this year's EURO 2024 Final on Saturday, July 14 (KO 3pm ET, doors open at 2pm ET).

Tickets for the event are available to the public ($15) and can be purchased on Ticketmaster through the Atlético Ottawa website. A discount is provided to Atlético Ottawa Season Seat Members, including an allocation of free tickets (limited quantity) which were snapped up in under 30 minutes. Over 50% of tickets have already been purchased with hundreds of soccer fans already securing their spot on the pitch at TD Place.

Doors at TD Place will open for ticket holders one hour prior to kick-off (2pm ET) as one of the most anticipated global soccer events of the year begins at 3pm ET. TD Place concessions, operated by Levy, will be open to provide beverages for fans, with other concession items also available for those in attendance as well as a kid zone with inflatables.

As Atlético Ottawa forges further success in the nation's capital, supporters of the Beautiful Game can catch every moment of the action by joining the Atleti Family today. For more information about watching the current league leaders of the CPL, visit atleticoottawa.club.

