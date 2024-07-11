Atlético Ottawa Welcomes AMBUSC to Powered by Program

July 11, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa is excited to announce a new addition to the 'Powered By Program' in Arnprior McNab Braeside United Soccer Club (AMBUSC).

AMBUSC was formed in 2000 after the adult program established in 1978 and the youth program established in 1988 decided to merge. Adults were encouraged to take a more comprehensive role in coaching youths as the club unified under a single financial umbrella - the name comes from a joint effort of the town of Arnprior and the township of McNab Braeside "uniting" together to provide quality soccer programs for players of all ages and skill levels.

With over 800 players coaches, assistants and volunteers, AMBUSC has comprehensive programs for boys, girls, and adult men and women's teams aged 4 to over 50.

By joining the Powered By Clubs Program, AMBUSC will gain access to Atlético Ottawa's extensive network, providing additional resources and expertise to support its growth and development. This partnership will also create opportunities for players to showcase their abilities in front of professional coaches, potentially opening doors for higher levels of competition.

On joining the program, Head volunteer Candace Galkowski said: "We love how this program helps promote and develop our club soccer programming. We like how this program shows the next level for our players and that there is something to strive towards. With more attention brought to soccer in our area this could lead to increased registration. We are hoping to promote participation and grow the level of soccer not just in Arnprior but throughout the entire Upper Ottawa Valley."

The Powered By Atlético Ottawa program, a collaboration between Atlético Ottawa, Atlético de Madrid, and the Canadian Premier League, currently supports multiple local soccer clubs across the region, including Ottawa South United, Ottawa City Soccer Club, Ottawa Gloucester Hornets, Gloucester Dragons, Russell Soccer Club, St. Anthony SC, Nepean Hotspurs Soccer Club, CS Aylmer, FC Petite Nation, Association de Soccer de Gatineau, Seaway Valley Soccer Club, Petawawa Minor Soccer Club, Quinte West SC, ASP, FCV and now AMBUSC. For more information about the program and its members, please visit HERE.

