Atlético Ottawa Wins Showdown with Cavalry FC

June 28, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa extended their lead at the summit of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table to five points, with a thrilling 2-0 victory at Cavalry FC. The two top-scoring teams in the league to date went toe-to-toe, with Ottawa's clinical finishing giving them the advantage before resolute defending earned a fourth consecutive clean sheet as the game state shifted and Cavalry pushed for a lifeline.

Atlético Ottawa will be tested upon their return to TD Place on Saturday, July 12, against Forge FC (KO 3pm ET, live OneSoccer) before a matchup against Halifax Wanderers on Friday July 18 (KO 7pm ET, live OneSoccer).

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa remains top of the Canadian Premier League table with 28 points from 13 games (8-4-1).

Score: 1-0. Kevin dos Santos opened the score after some smart build-up play down the left wing, finishing with a toe-poke from close range. Assisted by Coque.

Score: 2-0. Sam Salter added the second goal with a neat finish from the edge of the box. Assisted by Manu Aparicio.

Midfielder Manu Aparicio was named 'Performance of the Match' after a standout match in the heart of the midfield, including an assist for the second Ottawa goal.

Aparicio led the team in tackles (6), tackles won (5), successful dribbles (2), duels (20) and duels won (8).

Sam Salter continued his hot streak in front of goal as the 24-year-old Montréal-native leads the Golden Boot Race with 9 goals in 13 matches.

Kevin dos Santos scored his 4th goal of the season with the opener today.

Atlético were dangerous while attacking throughout the match, but had to dig deep and defend the 2-0 lead resolutely as Cavalry "threw the kitchen sink" at Ottawa's defence to no avail.

Ottawa goalkeeper Nathan Ingham made 6 saves.

This was Ottawa's 4th consecutive clean sheet and total for the season to date.

Cavalry has the second-best attack in the league, with 20 goals, behind Ottawa (30 goals).







