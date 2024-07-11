Match Notes: VFC vs ATO - July 12

July 11, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC takes on Atlético Ottawa for the final time at Willoughby Park in 2024 on Friday, July 12 at 7 p.m. PT.

MATCH STORYLINES:

Make it a double: VFC's Gabriel Bitar registered two goals in the club's last match against FOR. The brace was Bitar's second in franchise history and he continues to be the only VFC player to ever score two goals in a single match. Bitar now has nine goals with VFC and continues to hold the franchise record for most all-time goals.

Lending an assist: VFC's Paris Gee registered an assist on Wero Díaz' goal in the club's last match. The contribution was Gee's third assist of the season which set a new CPL career high for the left-back and he is now just one away from tying the franchise record for most assists scored in a single season, currently held by Gabriel Bitar who registered four in 2023.

Díaz does it again: VFC's Wero Díaz scored in the club's last match for his fifth goal of the season to now lead the squad in the Golden Boot race. Díaz is now on a two-game scoring streak which ties his VFC career high set last year and is one game away from tying the franchise record set by Shaan Hundal from Apr. 22/23 to May 7/23. Vasco Fry is the only other VFC player to score in back-to-back games this season.

