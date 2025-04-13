Vancouver FC hosts Atletico Ottawa FC at 3 p.m. PT

April 13, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC takes on Atletico Ottawa to kick off their third season in the Canadian Premier League. Here is everything you need to know about the game, which kicks off at 3 p.m. PT in Langley, BC:

MATCH STORY: Vancouver FC are back at Willoughby Stadium against Atletico Ottawa after a rainy home defeat to York United last Sunday.

Mezquida Joins the Eagles: Vancouver FC announced the arrival of their new offensive midfielder, Nicolás Mezquida, at halftime of their home opener on Sunday. The former Whitecaps FC and Colorado Rapids fan favourite racked up over 180 appearances during his time in Major League Soccer. Nico brings 17 years of experience in the professional game, which head coach Afshin Ghotbi will look to unlock VFC's already stacked attacking line.

Playing the Kids: Vancouver FC currently lead the CPL in Domestic U21 minutes played with 258. TJ Tahid (17), Elage Bah (20), Matteo Campagna (20), Kevin Podgorni (17), Emrick Fotsing (17), Henri Godbout (19) all made appearances against York United on Sunday, signalling Vancouver FC's commitment to fostering young Canadian talent.

Fresh Faces: Vancouver FC's home opener featured six players making their debut for the club. Prior to the match, the club announced that it had confirmed 4 new signings, all of whom are currently awaiting receipts of work permits and visas. During his post-match press conference, Afshin Ghotbi highlighted that this year's team is a new one from last year with "a completely different attitude and different spirit".

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from April 13, 2025

Vancouver FC hosts Atletico Ottawa FC at 3 p.m. PT - Vancouver FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.