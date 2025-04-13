Vancouver FC No Match for Atlético Ottawa

April 13, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa cruised to three points away to Vancouver FC, picking up their first win of the season, thanks to a flurry of first-half goals. Mexican forward David Rodríguez continued his scintillating run of form with a goal and an assist as Atlético won 3-1.16-year-old Canadian u20 international, Sergei Kozlovskiy made his professional debut as one of the youngest players to play in the Canadian Premier League (CPL).

Atlético Ottawa returns to TD Place on Easter weekend, hosting York United FC on Saturday, April 19 (KO 1pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa brushed aside Vancouver FC and earned their first win of the season, in the first road trip of the campaign (final score: 4-1).

Score: 1-0. David Rodríguez scored Atlético's first goal of the game for the second week running, shooting low and hard from the top of the box. Assisted by Juan 'Coque' Castro (20').

Rogríduez earned his second 'Performance of the Match'.

Score: 2-0. Kevin dos Santos doubled the lead with a curling effort from the left-hand side. Assisted by David Rodgríguez (37').

This was Dos Santos' first goal for the club.

Score: 3-0. A defensive mix-up allowed Ballou Tabla to slot away the third, and his first of the season, into an open net (42').

Score: 3-1. CPL all-time top scorer, and Vancouver FC striker, Terran Campbell reduced the deficit (66').

Score: 4-1. New Zealand striker Monty Patterson came off the bench to round out the result with his first goal for the club.

Defender, Sergei Kozlovskiy, made his full professional debut today at just 16 years old.

Kozlovskiy started the match and played 63 minutes, won 50% of his duels and regained possession twice in a confident performance.

The 16-year-old enters the top 10 youngest players to feature in the CPL (source: Transfermarkt).

Other debuts for Atlético Ottawa: Juan 'Coque' Catro, Iker Moreno.

For the second game running, Ottawa dominated the attacking stats across the match, out-shooting their opponents 20-7 (11-3 on target) as well as hitting the woodwork twice.

Expected goals (xG): 3.82 to 1.59

