Khadim Kane Called up to U-20 Canadian National Team for 2024 Concacaf Championships

July 11, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Canada Soccer announced that Khadim Kane has been selected to join the 21-player roster led by Head Coach Andrew Olivieri for the upcoming 2024 U-20 Concacaf Championship in Mexico. This prestigious tournament also serves as a crucial qualifier for the 2025 U-20 FIFA World Cup in Chile, with semi-finalists earning their spots at the bi-annual global event.

Khadim Kane, known for his exceptional skills and dedication on the field, will represent Canada as they compete in Group B. The team will face Honduras on July 20, last year's runners-up Dominican Republic on July 23, and El Salvador on July 26.

Following the group stage, the top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will advance to the quarter-finals, setting the stage for an exciting and competitive tournament.

Canada's history in the Concacaf Men's Under-20 Championship is storied, with the nation making its 25th appearance and having won the tournament twice, in 1986 and 1996. In the 2022 edition, Canada advanced from their group but faced a tough elimination in the Round of 16 against Guatemala on penalties. This year, with promising talents like Khadim Kane, the team is poised to make a strong impact and aim for glory.

All matches featuring Team Canada will be aired exclusively on OneSoccer, accessible on the fuboTV Canada platform, as a linear channel on Telus's Optik TV (Channel 980), and available online at OneSoccer.ca and through the OneSoccer app.

Fans are encouraged to follow the journey of Khadim Kane and the entire U-20 team across Canada Soccer's digital platforms, including Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, using the hashtag #CANM20 for comprehensive coverage and updates.

