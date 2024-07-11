Vancouver FC Participates in Kamloops International Cup

July 11, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC is excited to announce the club's participation in the inaugural Kamloops International Cup taking place later this month.

Vancouver will face Premier League-side Fulham FC's U21 team in a single-game exhibition match on Wednesday, July 31 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m ET at Hillside Stadium located on the campus of Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops.

Vancouver will roster a squad composed of select First Team players under the name 'Vancouver FC U-23.'

"We are very excited to be a part of the inaugural Kamloops International Cup," said Jeevin Kang, Director of Football, Vancouver FC. "Events such as these are a great way to connect local fans with the global game while also building international relationships to demonstrate that young Canadian footballers can compete with the world's best."

The Kamloops International Cup is organized under the joint partnership between Rivers FC of League1 BC, the City of Kamloops, Tourism Kamloops, and the Kamloops Youth Soccer Association. For more information on the Kamloop International Cup, including ticketing details, please visit https://sport.li/nk24KIC-VFC.

