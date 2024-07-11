Vancouver FC Participates in Kamloops International Cup
July 11, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC News Release
Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC is excited to announce the club's participation in the inaugural Kamloops International Cup taking place later this month.
Vancouver will face Premier League-side Fulham FC's U21 team in a single-game exhibition match on Wednesday, July 31 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m ET at Hillside Stadium located on the campus of Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops.
Vancouver will roster a squad composed of select First Team players under the name 'Vancouver FC U-23.'
"We are very excited to be a part of the inaugural Kamloops International Cup," said Jeevin Kang, Director of Football, Vancouver FC. "Events such as these are a great way to connect local fans with the global game while also building international relationships to demonstrate that young Canadian footballers can compete with the world's best."
The Kamloops International Cup is organized under the joint partnership between Rivers FC of League1 BC, the City of Kamloops, Tourism Kamloops, and the Kamloops Youth Soccer Association. For more information on the Kamloop International Cup, including ticketing details, please visit https://sport.li/nk24KIC-VFC.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from July 11, 2024
- Vancouver FC Participates in Kamloops International Cup - Vancouver FC
- Atlético Ottawa Welcomes AMBUSC to Powered by Program - Atletico Ottawa
- It's Official - York United FC the Hottest Home Team in Toronto - York United FC
- Wanderers Select 17-Player Squad for International Summer Series Opener in St. John's, NL - HFX Wanderers FC
- Khadim Kane Called up to U-20 Canadian National Team for 2024 Concacaf Championships - Forge FC
- Vancouver FC's James Cameron Earns Third Call up for Canada U-20 Men's Squad - Vancouver FC
- Atlético to Host Tournament Final Watch Party this Sunday at TD Place - Atletico Ottawa
- Forge FC Take 2-1 Victory Over Toronto FC - Forge FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver FC Stories
- Vancouver FC Participates in Kamloops International Cup
- Vancouver FC's James Cameron Earns Third Call up for Canada U-20 Men's Squad
- Match Day Information: VFC at FOR - July 5
- Match Notes: VFC at FOR - July 4
- Mexican Striker Alejandro 'Wero' Díaz Stays with Vancouver FC