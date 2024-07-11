Forge FC Take 2-1 Victory Over Toronto FC

Forge FC Take 2-1 Victory Over Toronto FC

July 11, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC News Release


Hamilton, ON - - Forge FC fought hard to take the upper hand in the first half of the game, taking a 2-0 lead over MLS side Toronto FC. With some sturdy defence and technical ball movement, Forge FC held out for the victory in a 2-1 conclusion to the game. This win puts Forge FC at an advantage going into the second leg of the TELUS Canadian Championship semi-final match-up.

Match Recap

KEY POINTS:

Badibanga scored the first goal of the game from beyond the halfway line

Poku scored the second goal of the game with a cheeky back-heel

Choinière got the only Forge FC assist of the game

Kalongo had 4 saves in the game

26 clearances for Forge FC

31 tackles for Forge compared to Toronto FC's 12

Attendance: 11,341

Full-time stats are available at CanPL.ca.

NEXT MATCH:

Sunday, July 14, vs. Pacific FC - Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton, ON.

- FORGE FC -

