Forge FC Take 2-1 Victory Over Toronto FC
July 11, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC News Release
Hamilton, ON - - Forge FC fought hard to take the upper hand in the first half of the game, taking a 2-0 lead over MLS side Toronto FC. With some sturdy defence and technical ball movement, Forge FC held out for the victory in a 2-1 conclusion to the game. This win puts Forge FC at an advantage going into the second leg of the TELUS Canadian Championship semi-final match-up.
Match Recap
KEY POINTS:
Badibanga scored the first goal of the game from beyond the halfway line
Poku scored the second goal of the game with a cheeky back-heel
Choinière got the only Forge FC assist of the game
Kalongo had 4 saves in the game
26 clearances for Forge FC
31 tackles for Forge compared to Toronto FC's 12
Attendance: 11,341
Full-time stats are available at CanPL.ca.
NEXT MATCH:
Sunday, July 14, vs. Pacific FC - Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton, ON.
