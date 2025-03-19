Forge FC Unveil 2025 Macron Kits Sponsored by WeatherTech

March 19, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Forge FC unveiled the club's custom-designed Macron primary and alternate playing kits sponsored by WeatherTech Canada ahead of the 2025 Canadian Premier League season on Wednesday night at the Kit Launch Party.

Forge FC welcomes WeatherTech Canada as the new official kit sponsor, proudly displaying the logo of the sponsor across the chest for both jerseys.

"As a long-standing partner since the club's inception, WeatherTech Canada is proud to have our brand front and centre on the new jerseys," said Joe Magri and Tony Page, co-owners of WeatherTech Canada "With our original headquarters located on Parkdale Avenue, supporting Forge while they represent Hamilton has great meaning to our company, and we're honoured to be part of such a prestigious club."

Proudly introducing the club's 2025 Primary Kit, a bold expression of the club's identity and unwavering spirit. Drenched in the iconic Spark Orange, this year's design features a striking symmetrical pattern woven with the words 'Together We Aspire, Together We Achieve, Together We Forge'-a tribute to the Hamilton Coat of Arms and the city's relentless drive.

Refined white accents highlight the collar and cuffs, complementing the dynamic design. With every stitch, this kit embodies the unity, ambition, and strength of both club and community.

Forge FC's Alternate Kit embraces the strength, beauty, and spirit of Hamilton. Draped in waterfall white, the jersey is adorned with a striking pattern of grey hammers-a nod to the hardworking legacy of the Hammer. The kit's meticulous details feature the classic orange and steel-coloured stripes on the collar and cuffs. On the back of the jersey, the pride of Hamilton shines brightly in vibrant orange.

A tribute to the hands that built this city and the passion that fuels its future, this kit is a statement of strength, unity, and ambition.

Commending our storied history and unprecedented success, both jerseys will display the CPL's Legacy Patch on the back of the jerseys, beneath the collar, honouring the four CPL Titles Forge FC has claimed in its history, won in 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2023.

Forge FC's team-authentic jerseys will be available online for purchase today at https://shop.ticats.forgefootball.club/collections/forge-fc-jerseys and in-store at the Forge FC Shop at Hamilton Stadium. Fans will be able to customize each jersey with either their favourite Forge FC player or a personalized name and number of their choice at an additional cost.

Forge FC return to Hamilton for the 2025 Home Opener vs. Cavalry FC on Saturday, April 5 at 4:30 pm. Fans interested in Forge FC ticket information can contact a ticket representative at 905-527-3674 or tickets@forgefootball.club.

