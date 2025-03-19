Atlético Ottawa Announce Loan of Midfielder Kevin Ortega from Affiliate Club Atlético de San Luis

March 19, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Ottawa, ON - Atlético Ottawa today announced the signing of defensive midfielder Kevin Ortega on loan from Atlético de San Luis of Mexico's Liga MX through 2025.

Ortega, 23, becomes the second player to join Atlético Ottawa on loan from its Mexican affiliate club on Wednesday. Earlier on Wednesday, Ottawa announced the addition of Ortega's former San Luis teammate Iker Moreno to its roster.

Ortega, who previously represented his native Mexico as an Under-17 player, joined Atlético San Luis in January 2024. He made four appearances for the senior team in LigaMX, the top flight of Mexican football, and another 32 appearances for the club's Under-23 side, scoring four goals and helping the squad claim a U-23 Apertura Championship in December 2024.

"Kevin is another elite player joining us from our brother club in Mexico," said Head Coach Diego Mejía, adding "He is only 23 but has a wealth of experience, high football IQ and is ready to help us achieve our bold and ambitious goals for 2025."

Kevin Ortega is with Atleti in Mexico as part of Training Camp presented by Westjet. (credit: Chris Hue / Atlético Ottawa)

Ortega began his football career with Liga MX outfit Pachuca, making 27 appearances and scoring seven goals for its Under-20 side. It was with Pachuca that Ortega made his LigaMX debut in November 2020, his lone appearance for the club's first team.

He moved on to fellow LigaMX outfit CF Monterrey in July 2021. Ortega earned valuable experience across the club's reserve, Under-20 and first teams, getting 71 matches under his belt and scoring seven goals, before leaving to join San Luis..

Ortega represented Mexico in four matches at the 2019 Concacaf Under-17 Championship, and helped the country secure its fourth consecutive title in the competition with a victory over runners-up United States.

"This is an exciting opportunity for me, coming to Canada and experiencing the sport in a whole new country," said Ortega. "I can't wait to play in front of the fans at TD Place."

Current 2025 Atlético Ottawa Roster as of March 19:

Goalkeepers: Nathan Ingham (CAN), Tristan Crampton (CAN)

Defenders: Noah Abatneh (CAN), Loïc Cloutier (CAN), Amer Didić (CAN), Jonathan Grant (CAN), Brett Levis (CAN), Iker Moreno (MEX), Tyr Walker (CAN),

Midfielders: Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Manny Aparicio (CAN), Juan 'Coque' Castro (MEX), Kevin Ortega (MEX), Aboubacar Sissoko (CAN), Noah Verhoeven (CAN), Alberto Zapater (ESP),

Forwards: Monty Patterson (NZ), David Rodríguez (MEX), Kevin Santos (POR), Sam Salter (CAN), Ballou Tabla (CAN)

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa selected Cape Breton University's Jason Hartill and Carleton University's Adam N'Goran in the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2025 CPL season.

A number of players were invited to train with the squad while in Ottawa, including six players from the Atlético Ottawa Development Program, headed by Director of Youth Development Drew Beckie.

Goalkeepers: Luka Palajsa (FC London), Zakaria Nakhly

Defenders: Josh Crete (Development Program), Jaden Manetta (Seattle University - USA)

Midfielders: Miguel Campos (Development Program), Gabriel Tardif (Development Program)

Forwards: Adam Ross (Development Program), Ralph Khoury (Development Program)

