Atlético Ottawa Acquires Mexican Youngster Iker Moreno from Liga MX's Atlético de San Luis

March 19, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Ottawa, ON- Atlético Ottawa today announced the arrival of Iker Moreno, a versatile young wingback who joins the club on loan from affiliate club Atlético de San Luis for 2025.

Moreno, 21, arrives in Ottawa with plenty of experience in LigaMX, Mexico's top flight of soccer, for a player of his age. He has 22 total appearances in Liga MX since his debut in the league in April 2022,, most recently with Atleti affiliate San Luis and previously with Mexican powerhouse Club América. Moreno scored one goal and added to assists in Liga MX action. He has also twice appeared in the Leagues Cup.

He has also amassed 37 appearances between Club América and San Luis in Liga MX's Under-20 and Under-23 competitions since April 2022, scoring two goals and adding an assist.

"A player like Iker is a welcome addtion to our squad." said Head Coach Diego Mejía, adding "He can play a number of positions and adds depth and versitilaty, not to mention an abundance of talent and experience."

In Mexico, defender Iker Moreno as part of Atleti Training Camp presented by Westjet. (credit: Chris Hue / Atlético Ottawa)

Moreno, began his career with Liga MXside Querétaro FC's under-17 set up in 2019 before moving on to Club América in 2021. He made 30 appearances for the club's Under 20 side, while operating primarily out of a midfield role, as well as three appearances for Club América's first team including in a first round Leagues Cup win against Los Angeles FC of Major League Soccer in 2022.

Moreno then joined San Luis in 2023 where he split time between the club's first team, and it's Under-23 side from 2023 to 2025.

Capable of lining up as a right back or wingback, Moreno joins fellow countrymen David Rodríguez, and 'Coque' Castro in the nation's capital. The trio most recently shared the pitch for San Luis during the 2023/24 Liga MX Clausura.

"I feel like this is a valuable step in my development," said Moreno. "I've heard a lot of great things about the city and the fans. Having some familiar faces around will help me a lot. I can't wait to get started."

Current 2025 Atlético Ottawa Roster as of March 19:

Goalkeepers: Nathan Ingham (CAN), Tristan Crampton (CAN)

Defenders: Noah Abatneh (CAN), Loïc Cloutier (CAN), Amer Didić (CAN), Jonathan Grant (CAN), Brett Levis (CAN), Iker Moreno (MEX), Tyr Walker (CAN),

Midfielders: Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Manny Aparicio (CAN), Juan 'Coque' Castro (MEX), Aboubacar Sissoko (CAN), Noah Verhoeven (CAN), Alberto Zapater (ESP),

Forwards: Monty Patterson (NZ), David Rodríguez (MEX), Kevin Santos (POR), Sam Salter (CAN), Ballou Tabla (CAN)

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa selected Cape Breton University's Jason Hartill and Carleton University's Adam N'Goran in the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2025 CPL season.

A number of players were invited to train with the squad while in Ottawa, including six players from the Atlético Ottawa Development Program, headed by Director of Youth Development Drew Beckie.

Goalkeepers: Luka Palajsa (FC London), Zakaria Nakhly

Defenders: Josh Crete (Development Program), Jaden Manetta (Seattle University - USA)

Midfielders: Miguel Campos (Development Program), Gabriel Tardif (Development Program)

Forwards: Adam Ross (Development Program), Ralph Khoury (Development Program)

