Pacific FC Sign 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft Pick Fin Tugwell out of the University of Victoria

March 19, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC today announced the signing of defender Fin Tugwell to a CPL-U SPORT contract ahead of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

The Tridents previously selected Tugwell, 22, with the twelfth overall pick in the 2025 CPL-U SPORT draft last December.

Tugwell is a fourth-year civil engineering student at the University of Victoria who has earned a variety of individual accolades during his tenure with the Vikes' varsity men's soccer team, including being named a two-time Canada West All Star and to the U SPORTS First Team All-Canadian and winning U SPORT Defensive Player of the Year in 2024.

"Fin has really impressed us this pre-season," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "He's come in with a great attitude and approach to the game. He's got good qualities as a central defender and shows real potential at this level. We look forward to working with him this season."

Raised in North Vancouver, B.C., the six-foot-three centreback played for Mountain United FC while attending Handsworth Secondary School. He has been a student athlete at UVic since 2021.Tugwell started in 14 games during the 2024 season, scoring one goal and adding one assist.

Tugwell is the second defender to earn a CPL-U SPORT contract ahead of Pacific's upcoming season. He joins fellow U SPORTS player Eric Lajeunesse, who the Tridents signed in April 2023 after he was selected by the club with the sixth overall pick in that year's draft. Pacific inked Lajeunesse, who was a mainstay in the team's backline in 2023 and 2024, to his third consecutive CPL-U SPORTS contract last month.

CPL clubs may add up to three players on CPL-U SPORTS contracts to their developmental roster, which was created by the League to provide opportunities for the next generation of talent in Canada. Student athletes signed to CPL-U SPORTS contracts are provided the unique opportunity to earn professional experience while maintaining their eligibility to return to the university-level competition.

Pacific has a history of building youthful rosters. The club's motto "Trust the Kids" has been in place since its inaugural season in 2019. Last year, the Tridents led all eight CPL teams with 4,812 minutes logged by domestic players under the age of 21, showcasing the club's commitment to its mandate to identify and develop Canadian talent.

The "Trust the Kids" philosophy has historically helped the club recognize first-team calibre players through the CPL-U SPORTS Draft. Along with Tugwell and Lajeunesse, Pacific previously signed CPL-U SPORTS Draft picks midfielders Zach Verhoven and Luca Ricci and defender Chris Lee.

Current 2025 Pacific FC Roster as of March 19, 2025 :

Goalkeepers: Max Anchor, Sean Melvin

Defenders: Kadin Chung, Christian Greco-Taylor, Eric Lajeunesse, Pedro Machado, Georges Mukumbilwa, Aly Ndom, Juan Quintana, Fin Tugwell,,

Midfielders: Lukas Browning Lagerfeldt, Aidan Daniels, Daniel de Pauli, Sami Keshavarz, Matteo Schiavoni, Mattias Vales, Sean Young

Forwards: Marco Bustos, Josh Heard, Ronan Kratt, Emanuel Montejano, Dario Zanatta

