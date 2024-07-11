Vancouver FC's James Cameron Earns Third Call up for Canada U-20 Men's Squad

July 11, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC defender James Cameron has earned his third international call up, and will join Canada's Men's U-20 National Team for the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Mexico later this month.

"James continues to take giant strides in his development and we are thrilled that he can be part of the next generation of Canadian football at the national youth level," said Afshin Ghotbi, Head Coach, Vancouver FC.

Cameron, 19, will travel to Irapuato, Mexico with Canada for the group stage of the competition, which will run from Friday, July 19 until Saturday, July 27. Canada will face Honduras on Saturday, July 20, last year's runners-up Dominican Republic on Tuesday, July 23, and El Salvador on Friday, July 26 in Group B action at Estadio Sergio León Chávez.

The top two finishers from each group and the two best third-place teams will advance to the knockout rounds, with the quarter-finals beginning on Tuesday, July 30 in Celaya, Mexico, and the final taking place on Sunday, Aug. 4. The top four finishers in the tournament will secure a spot in the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup next year.

This is Cameron's third call up for Canada since his debut with the U-20 team in February as part of the squad that earned qualification for this month's competition. Cameron appeared in all three of Canada's matches in the qualifiers earlier this year, making one start, and logging 146 minutes overall. He also appeared for Canada's U-20 side in a series of friendlies in La Calera, Chile last month starting in Canada's opening match against hosts Chile.

For Vancouver, Cameron has made three starts in seven appearances in all competitions this season, his second season as a professional player.

"We wish both James and Canada's U-20 Men's National Team success at the Concacaf Championships and beyond," said Ghotbi.

Cameron will be unavailable for Vancouver's upcoming Canadian Premier League (CPL) matches on Saturday, July 20 against York United FC and Friday, July 26 against Cavalry FC. If Canada advances to the final of the tournament, Cameron will also be unavailable for VFC's match on Monday, Aug. 5 against Halifax Wanderers FC.

All of Canada's matches will air exclusively on OneSoccer, available on the fuboTV Canada platform, as a linear channel on Telus's Optik TV (Channel 980), as well as online at OneSoccer.ca and through the OneSoccer app.

Fans will find coverage across Canada Soccer and Vancouver FC's digital channels on TikTok, Instagram, and X featuring the hashtag #CANM20.

