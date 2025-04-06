Match Notes - VFC vs York - April 6

April 6, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC takes on York United FC to kick off their third season in the Canadian Premier League. Here is everything you need to know about the game, which kicks off at 4 p.m. PT in Langley, BC:

MATCH STORY: Vancouver FC are back at Willoughby for the first time this season to take on York United.

A strong start: Vancouver FC (VFC) are looking to maintain their undefeated home opener record on a rainy Sunday afternoon at Willoughby Park in Langley, BC. Afshin Ghotbi's side already have their sights set on a playoff spot ahead of their third season in the CPL.

Experience up top: Vancouver will lean heavily on Alejandro Díaz and Terran Campbell- two of the CPL's all-time top scorers- to lead their playoff push and guide younger players. With Díaz already proving his value last season and Campbell aiming to bounce back from injury, fans can expect an exciting and experienced front line full of goals this season.

A range of experience: Returning veterans Calum Irving and Alejandro Díaz will help guide a young team full of energy. With the departure of James Cameron (Colorado Rapids) and Grady McDonnell (Club Brugge), VFC will look to continue their successful development program for young players.

