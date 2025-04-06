Vancouver FC Confirms 2025 Roster Ahead of Kickoff of Regular Season Campaign

April 6, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC confirmed its roster ahead of the kickoff of its 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) regular season campaign today at Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre.

The Eagles will host York United FC at 4 p.m. PT, with a special announcement planned for halftime as the club introduces its latest signing, a familiar name to the Vancouver soccer scene.

The Eagles have signed 27 players to their master roster going into the 2025 season, including 14 returning players and eight newcomers: g oalkeepers Callum Irving and Felipe Jamarillo Drolet; defenders Thierno Bah, Joey Buchanan, Matteo Campagna, Kunle Dada-Luke, Allan Enyou, Paris Gee and David Norman Jr; midfielders Tyler Crawford, Mehdi Essoussi, Vasco Fry, Emrick Fotsing, Henri Godbout, Dominic Joseph, Kevin Podgorni, Thomas Powell and TJ Tahid; and forwards Terran Campbell, Mikaël Cantave, Alejandro Dìaz and José Navarro.

Prior to Sunday's kickoff Vancouver confirmed the additional signings of four international players:

Brazilian central midfielder Juan Bautista, on a contract guaranteed for 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027;

French midfielder Abdoulaye Ouattara, acquired from Elite Falcons FC in the United Arab Emirates and signed to a one-year guaranteed contract with an option for 2026;

Brazilian midfielder Michel Cavalcante, on a one-year guaranteed contract;

Senegalese defender Ndiaya Pathe, on a one-year loan from CD Leganés in Spain.

All four signings will report to Vancouver pending receipt of work permits and visas.

The squad will be led by head coach Afshin Ghotbi and his technical staff, including returning assistant coach Azad Palani, incoming assistant coach Phil Lund and goalkeeper coach Niko Giantsopoulos, who previously represented the club as a player in 2024.

