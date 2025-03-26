Wanderers Sign Dalhousie's Sinclair Astridge

March 26, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release









Goalkeeper Sinclair Astridge with Dalhousie University

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers have signed Canadian U21 goalkeeper Sinclair Astridge to a CPL - U SPORTS Contract for the 2025 Canadian Premier League season.

Astridge, 19, is currently the goalkeeper for Halifax's Dalhousie University, where he has played the past two seasons in AUS. In 2024, he led all goalkeepers in save percentage and was named an AUS First-Team All-Star.

"We're delighted to reward Sinclair with his first professional contract as he makes this next step from our Wanderers U21 squad to the first team," sporting director Matt Fegan said. "He has been with us for the past two seasons, training and developing consistently with keeper coach Jan-Michael Williams. He is a young Canadian with a bright future, and we're really pleased to see his growth through his time at Dalhousie University and our development program."

From Victoria, BC, Astridge played for the Vancouver Island Wave in the BC Soccer Premier League before committing to Dalhousie ahead of the 2023 AUS season. He's started the majority of the Tigers' matches over the past two seasons, registering five shutouts. In the summer of 2024, Astridge was a member of the Wanderers U21 team and played for Halifax Dunbrack in the Nova Scotia Soccer League.

"Sinclair is a goalkeeper with a lot of potential and is someone we've been tracking for a while," Wanderers head coach Patrice Gheisar said. "We've had him involved with the team since last summer, where we were able to get to know him as both a player and a person. So we're excited to continue working with him and see him develop in our team."

Astridge is the second player from Dalhousie University to sign a first-team contract with the Wanderers, following current Wanderer Aiden Rushenas, and the ninth player to sign with the club after playing in AUS.

Players signed to a CPL-U SPORTS Contract can maintain their U SPORTS eligibility while earning professional experience in the CPL.

