Atléti Sign Sergei Kozlovskiy to First Professional Contract Under Exceptional Young Talent Designation

March 26, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Ottawa, ON - Atlético Ottawa today announced the signing of left sided defender Sergei Kozlovskiy as Exceptional Young Talent.

The Exceptional Young Talent (EYT) designation was introduced by the Canadian Premier League (CPL) in 2023 as a subcategory of its Developmental Roster.

The Exceptional Young Talent category gives teams the opportunity to sign two domestic U-18 players in addition to the 23 man primary roster. Players under the category can maintain EYT status before and during the year of their 21st birthday. To learn more about EYT roster rules click here.

Kozlovskiy, 16, a Canada youth international capable of playing either left-back or centre-back, arrives in Ottawa after spending time with CF Montréal's youth academy, featuring for the club's U-15, U-17, and U-18 sides after joining in 2022. Kozlovskiy was an MLS Next Cup finalist in 2023, and was one of 4 academy players who travelled to train with Serie A side (Italian first division) Bologna FC 1909's youth academy in December 2024.

"Sergei fits seamlessly with how we are looking to play this season" said general manager JD Ulanowski "There was significant interest in him from other clubs, but we showed our project will give him the best chance to contribute in a competitive environment and offer a developmental pathway for further success in his career."

Atlético Ottawa's newest signing Sergei Kozlovskiy at TD Place. (credit: Chris Hue / Atlético Ottawa)

At 15 years old, Kozvolskiy was called up to Canada's under 20 National team in 2024. He has represented Canada at the youth level, making appearances for the U-15 (4 games, 4 goals), U-17 (4 games, 3 goals), and U-20 teams (2 games, 1 goal).

"I'm really excited to sign my first professional contract here" said Kozlovskiy "I love the environment already, and I'm looking forward to playing in this league while continuing to develop my game"

Kozlovskiy has met up with the team to begin training at their camp in Mexico before the 2025 Canadian Premier League season.

Current 2025 Atlético Ottawa Roster as of March 22:

Goalkeepers: Nathan Ingham (CAN), Tristan Crampton (CAN)

Defenders: Noah Abatneh (CAN), Loïc Cloutier (CAN), Amer Didić (CAN), Joaquim Coulanges (CAN), Jonathan Grant (CAN), Sergei Kozlovskiy (CAN), Brett Levis (CAN), Iker Moreno (MEX), Tyr Walker (CAN),

Midfielders: Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Manny Aparicio (CAN), Juan 'Coque' Castro (MEX), Kevin Ortega (MEX), Aboubacar Sissoko (CAN), Noah Verhoeven (CAN), Alberto Zapater (ESP),

Forwards: Monty Patterson (NZ), David Rodríguez (MEX), Kevin Santos (POR), Sam Salter (CAN), Ballou Tabla (CAN)

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa selected Cape Breton University's Jason Hartill and Carleton University's Adam N'Goran in the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2025 CPL season.

A number of players were invited to train with the squad while in Ottawa, including six players from the Atlético Ottawa Development Program, headed by Director of Youth Development Drew Beckie.

Goalkeepers: Luka Palajsa (FC London), Zakaria Nakhly

Defenders: Josh Crete (Development Program), Jaden Manetta (Seattle University - USA)

Midfielders: Miguel Campos (Development Program), Gabriel Tardif (Development Program)

Forwards: Adam Ross (Development Program), Ralph Khoury (Development Program)

