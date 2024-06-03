Walter Pennington Named International League Pitcher of the Week

June 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - Minor League Baseball announced the Pitcher and Player of the Week honors for each of the respective Player Development Leagues and Omaha Storm Chasers left-handed pitcher Walter Pennington was named the International League Pitcher of the Week for his performance the week of May 27 through June 2.

The native of Broomfield, Colorado struck out 12 batters over 6.1 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit while not walking a batter. 12 strikeouts ranked tied for second in the league, while he was one of seven pitchers that did not allow an earned run while throwing at least 6.0 innings, with the most strikeouts of that group. Pennington appeared in three games during Omaha's series at Indianapolis, including a start in the second game of a doubleheader sweep on Thursday, May 30. He struck out four over 2.0 perfect innings in relief on Monday, May 29, tied a career high with six strikeouts over his 3.0-inning start and then struck out two over 1.2 perfect innings on Sunday, May 2 to earn the win.

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Kansas City Royals out of Colorado School of Mines in August 2020, Pennington has appeared in 23 games this season for the Storm Chasers (2 starts) with a 3-2 record, 2 saves and a 1.85 ERA (8 ER in 39.0 IP). The southpaw has struck out 62 batters over his 39.0 innings and ranks tied second in the International League in appearances, while fifth in the league in strikeouts. His 50 strikeouts when pitching in relief are the most of any Minor League pitcher in 2024, while a 40.8% strikeout rate ranks second among all Minor League pitchers (min. 30.0 innings).

Pennington is the third Storm Chaser to win an International League weekly award this season and the first pitcher to claim a weekly honor since left-handed pitcher Daniel Lynch IV was named the International League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 22-28, 2023.

Shortstop Andrew Navigato of the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A, Detroit Tigers) was the International League's Player of the Week, as he hit.588 (10-for-17) with five extra-base hits, five runs batted in and a 1.808 OPS in Toledo's series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

