Series Preview: Columbus Clippers vs. Indianapolis Indians, June 4-9

June 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians' two-week stretch at Victory Field continues with a new series starting Tuesday, June 4, against the Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The six-game set, which runs through Sunday, June 9, is the club's sixth home series of the 2024 season, and is the first of three series between the two teams in 2024. Below is a preview of both teams, notable promotions, first pitches and more.

Columbus Clippers (21-35, 18.5 GB, 20th)

2023: 68-79, 17th

International League Championships: 11 (1979-81, 1987, 1991-92, 1996, 2010-11, 2015, 2019)

Manager: Andy Tracy, 4th season (233-246,.486)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: INF Juan Brito (No. 6), OF George Valera (7), INF Angel Martínez (9), OF Johnathan Rodríguez (16), INF José Tena (22), RHP Andrew Walters (24), LHP Will Dion (25), OF Jhonkensy Noel (26)

Columbus' roster is loaded with eight of the Cleveland Guardians' top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline, but it hasn't translated to success on the field. The Clippers enter the series having dropped nine of their last 11 games, tanking to the worst record in the International League, and have yet to win a series this season. Recently, they dropped four of six games against Lehigh Valley (May 28-June 2), Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, and five of six contests at Omaha (May 21-26), Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

Jhonkensy Noel has been the driving force for the Clippers at the plate, batting.251 (48-for-191) with nine doubles, 14 home runs and 41 RBI in 50 games. He is tied for the IL lead in home runs, is third in RBI, tied for fourth in total bases (101) and tied for sixth in extra-base hits (24). José Tena has provided a spark in 54 games, too, batting.286 (60-for-210) with nine doubles, eight home runs and 33 RBI.

As a team, the Clippers are fifth in the IL with 72 home runs. On the mound, Columbus' bullpen has a 4.83 ERA while the rotation's ERA sits at 6.43. Overall, the pitching staff is third in the IL with 541 strikeouts but has yielded a league-high 100 home runs, 22 more than Charlotte.

Indianapolis Indians (24-31, -15.0 GB, 16th)

2023: 70-78, T-12th

International League Championships: 1963, 2000

Manager: Miguel Perez, 3rd season (168-184,.477)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: N/A

After splitting a six-game series in their last road trip at Iowa (May 21-26), Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, the Indians returned to Victory Field for a seven-game series against the league's best team, Omaha (May 27-June 2). Indianapolis scored a convincing 11-3 win on Memorial Day, but the Storm Chasers rattled off six straight wins to close the series, sending Indy to its longest losing streak of the season.

Catcher Henry Davis and outfielder Matt Gorski have carried the lineup over the past three weeks. Since May 16, Davis' seven home runs are tied for the third-most home runs in all of Minor League Baseball, with Gorski's 10 in that time tied with Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge for the most in professional baseball. Gorski is first in the minor leagues in RBI (27), slugging percentage (.906), total bases (58), extra-base hits (15), second in OPS (1.276) and tied for fourth in runs (18) since that date. For the season, Gorski is first in the IL in triples (five), third in slugging percentage (.611) and fourth in RBI (40). On the bump, Brady Feigl paces IL pitchers with six wins.

Two relievers have stymied opposing batters as of late, too. Brent Honeywell Jr. has not allowed an earned run and has an.095 batting average against (2-for-21) in his last five relief appearances since May 22 (7.0ip), and Ben Heller has not allowed a run while holding opponents to a.150 batting average against (3-for-20) and 10 strikeouts in his last six outings since May 21 (5.2ip).

The Indians lead the IL in batting average (.270), are second in triples (14) and fifth in hits (489).

Series Schedule

June 4, 7:05 PM: RHP Gavin Williams (MLB rehab, 0-0, 9.00) vs. TBD

June 5, 1:35 PM: TBD vs. TBD

June 6, 7:05 PM: LHP Will Dion (2-2, 6.95) vs. TBD

June 7, 7:05 PM: RHP Darren McCaughan (2-2, 5.61) vs. TBD

June 8, 7:05 PM: RHP Xzavion Curry (0-6, 9.27) vs. TBD

June 9, 1:35 PM: RHP Gavin Williams (MLB rehab) vs. TBD

What's on the Menu

This week's Hot Dog of the Homestand presented by Eisenberg is the NEW Buckeye Brat, a bratwurst in a pretzel bun and topped with sauerkraut, stone ground mustard and optional cheese sauce. Fans can find them at the Links and Drinks carts located behind Section 105 and 120.

If the Indians win at home, fans win at home, too! Thanks to a partnership with Chick-fil-A®, fans can claim a free Chick-fil-A® entrée on the Chick-fil-A® App the day after every home victory.

Can't-Miss Promotions

Bring your appetite for the start of the homestand, when Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg includes hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and churros all available for just a buck each.

On Wednesday afternoon, enjoy a ballgame under the sun or schedule an "offsite" meeting at the Vic for a Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial.

On Thursday, treat yourself to $2 Pepsi fountain drinks and $3 beers as part of Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Sun King Brewery.

All weekend long, the Young Bucs are back at the Vic for Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery, where we're celebrating our Triple-A affiliation with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Indians will sport Young Bucs jerseys and caps, and you can cheer on your favorite Pirates Pierogies during their in-game race each day. Fans may bid on the game-worn jerseys beginning Friday and continuing through the end of the seventh inning on Sunday, with all proceeds benefiting Indianapolis Indians Charities. Text VICTORY to 79230 to bid.

Stick around after the final out on Friday for fireworks, and arrive early for Saturday's pregame team autograph session from 5:30-6:15 PM. Saturday is Bark in the Park presented by All Pet Express, PetSuites and Tito's Handmade Vodka, meaning fans may bring their dog to the ballpark to enjoy the game from the left and center field Toyota lawn. Dog tickets are $7.

On Sunday, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a bobblehead giveaway of former Indians catcher Endy Rodríguez, and in the Center Field Plaza, fans will have the opportunity to create their own Young Bucs-themed trading card as part of the Trading Card Experience presented by MHS. All children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch as part of Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer. The first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members may also claim their June giveaway item (youth Indians jersey), while supplies last, and run the bases after the game.

Notable First Pitches

June 4: Butler University athletic director Grant Leiendecker

Single-game tickets are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.