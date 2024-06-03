Sounds Announce Game Time Change for Sunday, September 8

June 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced that the first pitch of the game against the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves) on Sunday, September 8 has been changed from 6:05 p.m. to 2:05 p.m. CDT.

This is the only schedule change for Sounds games at First Horizon Park - all other scheduled first pitch times remain as scheduled.

Nashville begins their first homestand of June tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. against the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game and season ticket memberships for the 2024 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

