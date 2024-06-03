Mud Hens Weekly No. 10: June 3, 2024

June 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release









Toledo Mud Hens on the mound

(Toledo Mud Hens) Toledo Mud Hens on the mound(Toledo Mud Hens)

Overall Record: 30-26, 3rd, 9.5 GB, I.L. West Division, Current Streak: 3 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

May 28 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (10-0 Win)

May 29 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (11-2 Loss)

May 30 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (9-2 Loss)

May 31 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (1-0 Win)

June 1 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (3-2 Win)

June 2 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (7-2 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

June 4 at Iowa (7:38 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

June 5 at Iowa (1:08 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

June 6 at Iowa (7:38 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

June 7 at Iowa (8:08 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

June 8 at Iowa (7:08 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

June 9 at Iowa (2:08 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

MUD HENS NOTES

Climbing the Ladder: The Toledo Mud Hens swiped a 4-2 series win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders last week. The Hens started the series with a dominating 10-0 win on Tuesday, which featured a bullpen shutout. A pair of tough losses on Wednesday (11-2) and Thursday (9-2) saw the Mud Hens fall behind 2-1 in the series. A trio of electric weekend wins on Friday (1-0), Saturday (3-2), and Sunday (7-2) saw Toledo rally back to take the series.

Do-It-All Dillon: Catcher Dillon Dingler has been absolutely on fire over his nine-game hitting streak. Dingler is 17-36 (.472) over his last nine games, matching the longest hit streak by a Mud Hens this season (Malloy). Over that stretch, Dingler has smacked three home runs and eight RBI with two doubles while scoring seven times. Dingler also mashed to the tune of a .354 batting average in May with four home runs and 14 RBI as he drove in more runs than strikeouts (12).

Never Doubt Navi: Infielder Andrew Navigato has been red-hot at the plate over the last week. Against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Navigato tallied a ten-hit week. "Navi" was 10-19 (.526) in the series, mashing two home runs and five RBI while scoring eight times. The infielder is riding a five-game hitting streak.

A Pair of Shutouts: The Toledo Mud Hens had a pair of shutouts over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday and Friday. The two wins were very different as in Tuesday's win, six pitchers combined for the effort while the Mud Hens put up ten runs. On Friday, Lael Lockhart pitched a stellar 5.1 innings before Shelby Miller and Jack Anderson each allowed just one hit over the final 3.2 innings to finish it out. Anderson was awarded his first AAA win after being assigned to Toledo from High A West Michigan.

The Rally Hens: The Mud Hens offense provided electric wins late in the game on back-to-back nights over the weekend. On Friday, Parker Meadows doubled home Andrew Navigato in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Hens the edge in the 1-0 shutout win. On Saturday, Jace Jung singled home Navigato in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the Toledo faithful (and Joey Chestnut) home happy with a walk-off win.

Go West, Young Hens: The Toledo Mud Hens will now head west to Des Moines, IA for a six-game series against the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park. The series gets underway with a 7:38 p.m. start on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Toledo went 2-4 in their first visit to Iowa back in early April.

Mud Hens Player of the Week:

Andrew Navigato (10-19, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 3B, 2 2B, 8 R)

Mud Hens Pitcher of the Week:

Devin Sweet (2-0, 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 4 K)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.