Colás Promoted, Three Roster Moves Sunday

June 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights have announced three roster moves today ahead of the team's 1:05 p.m. game against the Worcester Red Sox from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

OF Oscar Colás was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. With the Knights this season, Colás is hitting.244 (39-for-160) with 25 runs scored, seven doubles, two triples, five home runs, 21 RBI and six stolen bases in 46 games. He has appeared in one game this season with the White Sox (0-for-1 at the plate).

So far this season, a total of 18 players have now gone to Chicago from Charlotte this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6 & 5/31), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8 & 5/1), OF Oscar Colás (4/10 & 6/2), INF Zach Remillard (4/12 & 5/8), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12 & 5/14), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15 & 5/22), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16), INF Danny Mendick (4/22), OF Tommy Pham (4/26), OF Rafael Ortega (4/26), RHP Brad Keller (4/28), RHP Prelander Berroa (4/28), RHP Mike Clevinger (5/6), OF Dominic Fletcher (5/15), OF Corey Julks (5/17), OF Zach DeLoach (5/22) and RHP Jake Woodford (5/28). Last season, 25 players were promoted to Chicago from Charlotte.

INF Braden Shewmake was placed on Charlotte's 7-day Injured List today. In 10 games with the Knights this season, Shewmake is hitting.152 (5-for-33) with two runs scored, one double and two RBI. In 29 games with the White Sox this season, he hit.125 (8-for-64) with four runs scored, two doubles, one home run, four RBI and five stolen bases. Shewmake was acquired by the White Sox on November 16, 2023 in a trade with the Atlanta Braves for LHP Aaron Bummer.

INF Angelo Castellano was activated off the Development List today. In 29 games with the Knights this season, he is hitting.212 (22-for-104) with 14 runs scored, two doubles, four home runs,11 RBI and three stolen bases. He was promoted to Charlotte's active roster from Double-A Birmingham on April 6. Last year, he posted a.281 batting average with 54 runs scored, 21 doubles, one triple, 15 home runs, 55 RBI and 12 stolen bases with Triple-A Omaha in 107 games.

