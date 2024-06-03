Omaha Storm Chasers Welcome Memphis Redbirds to Werner Park

June 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (39-16) welcome the Memphis Redbirds (30-27, Triple-A Cardinals) to Werner Park for a six-game series, June 4 to 9. The team returns to Papillion in first place in the International League, after taking six of seven against the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field, the Storm Chasers' fifth straight series win.

Omaha currently holds a 5.5 game lead over second place in the International League and the team is beginning to close in on winning the first half. Should Omaha be in first place at the end of the first half three weeks from now (June 23), it would secure the Storm Chasers a spot in the best-of-three International League Championship Series in September, with a spot in the Triple-A National Championship Game on the line

The first four games between the Storm Chasers and the Redbirds are scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. CT first pitch, Tuesday June 4, Wednesday June 5, Thursday June 6 and Friday June 7. Game five between Omaha and Memphis will start on Saturday, June 8 with a 6:05 p.m. CT first pitch. The series will conclude with a 5:05 p.m. CT first pitch on Sunday, June 9.

Highlights this week include Wild Kingdom Night, presented by Mutual of Omaha, Runza Night with a Sun Hat Giveaway, presented by Runza, and Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by PayPal.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Tuesday, June 4

Omaha vs. Memphis Redbirds - 7:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

First 100 Free on the Green: The first 100 fans to show their FNBO card at the Werner Park Box Office on the first Tuesday game each month can get up to 4 free berm tickets! | Presented By FNBO

Wednesday, June 5

Omaha vs. Memphis Redbirds - 7:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Cornival Wednesday: Join us for a carnival-like atmosphere and specialty food items as the Storm Chasers in the fan-favorite corn jerseys! Carnival games on the concourse include Roller Bowler, Bring Home the Bacon, Par One Golf and Labrynth! | Presented By Nebraska Spine Hospital.

Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act: Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act joins us at Werner Park as part of Cornival. | Presented By Nebraska Spine Hospital.

Bark in the Park: Bring your dog to Werner Park, on Wednesday nights as part of Cornival Wednesdays | Presented By Merck Animal Health.

Thursday, June 6

Omaha vs. Memphis Redbirds - 7:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Thrifty Thursday: Get a baseline box or berm ticket*, select concessions items, medium fountain Pepsi products, and Ale Storm & Busch Light cans for just $3 each! *First 300 tickets, limit 6 per account. | Presented By Pinnacle Bank.

Friday, June 7

Omaha vs. Memphis Redbirds - 7:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Wild Kingdom Night: Celebrate Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom - Protecting the Wild, now airing on NBC! | Presented By Mutual of Omaha

Fireworks Friday: Stick around after the game for a postgame fireworks show!

Girl Scout Night: We celebrate our girl scouts.

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented By Big Grove Brewery

Saturday, June 8

Omaha vs. Columbus Clippers - 6:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Runzas Night: The Chasers play as the Omaha Runzas in an annual tradition, dedicated to Nebraska's favorite foodstuff. Featuring an in-game jersey auction. | Presented By Runza

Sun Hat Giveaway: The first 1,250 fans receive a Runzas Sun Hat courtesy of Runza. | Presented By Runza

Bands & Brews: Enjoy live music from Strange Pleasures and drink specials at the Bud Light Downdraught Bar | Presented By J&M Displays and Werner Enterprises

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented By Big Grove Brewery

Sunday, June 9

Omaha vs. Columbus Clippers - 5:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Bellevue Community Night: We invite all our fans from the Bellevue area out to the game!

Family Funday: Featuring free face painting! | Presented by Nebraska Medicine

Mental Health Awareness Night: Come help us fight the stigma surrounding mental health as part of our PayPal community series. | Presented By PayPal

Kids Run the Bases: Kids in attendance aged 12 and under can run the bases after the game. | Presented By Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented By Big Grove Brewery

Canned Food Sunday: Bring 3 cans of non-perishable goods in exchange for one berm ticket.

ON THE MOUND (PROBABLE PITCHERS)

Tuesday, June 4

Memphis - RHP Michael McGreevy (2-6, 5.81 ERA)

Omaha - LHP Kris Bubic (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Wednesday, June 5

Memphis - RHP Adam Kloffenstein (2-4, 4.43 ERA)

Omaha - RHP Chandler Champlain (0-0, 4.09 ERA)

Thursday, June 6

Memphis - RHP Sem Robberse (5-3, 3.53 ERA)

Omaha - TBA

Friday, June 7

Memphis - RHP Gordon Graceffo (5-5, 4.42 ERA)

Omaha - RHP Jonathan Bowlan (6-2, 5.06 ERA)

Saturday, June 8

Memphis - LHP Zack Thompson (1-1, 3.14 ERA)

Omaha - TBA

Sunday, June 9

Memphis - RHP Michael McGreevy (2-6, 5.81 ERA)

Omaha - LHP Kris Bubic (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

TUNE IN

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all six games on MiLB TV or Bally Live.

The entire weeklong series between Omaha and Memphis can also be heard on the Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with all six games airing locally in Omaha on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL, while also streamed online on Mixlr at stormchasers.mixlr.com.

HISTORY LESSON

Omaha holds an all-time record of 150-179 (.456) vs. Memphis, including a 35-43 (.449) record at Werner Park. Last year, the Storm Chasers dropped four of six head-to-head games against the Redbirds in their meeting at Werner Park in early June. Before joining the International League in 2021, the Storm Chasers went 145-172 (.457) against the Redbirds in the Pacific Coast League. Omaha holds the record 5-7 (.514) against Memphis since the two teams joined the International League.

This is the first of two six-game sets that Omaha and Memphis will play in the 2024 season. The second series will take place at AutoZone Park in Memphis, Tennessee from September 3 to 8.

One former Omaha player has played for the Memphis Redbirds this season. Right-handed pitcher Wilking Rodríguez opened the season with Memphis and appeared in three games for the Redbirds, before being placed on the 7-Day Injured List April 13, where he remains. Rodríguez was signed by the Kansas City Royals as a minor league free agent in on November 2013 and appeared in 13 games with the Storm Chasers in 2014, going 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA (5 ER in 15.2 IP) as part of the second straight Triple-A National Championship club (though he did not pitch in the playoffs).

While no former Redbirds are with the Storm Chasers, a pair of Omaha players are from the Memphis, Tennessee area. Outfielder Tyler Gentry was born in Memphis and went to Arlington High School, approximately 30 miles northeast of AutoZone Park. Storm Chasers pitcher Jonathan Bowlan also calls Arlington his hometown, attended nearby Bartlett High School and played college baseball the University of Memphis.

#5Things (X/Twitter-friendly notes)

1: IN GOOD STANDINGS

The @OMAStormChasers enter this week in 1st place in the 20-team International League, with a 39-16 record (.709 winning %). Syracuse sits 5.5 games back of the Storm Chasers in second place. Omaha has had sole possession of first place for two consecutive weeks now.

2: PENNINGTON PUNCHIES

LHP Walter Pennington was named the International League's Pitcher of the Week for his performance last week for @OMAStormChasers. Pennington struck out 12 over 6.1 scoreless innings last week in Indy and allowed just 1 hit and 0 walks to the 21 batters he faced.

3: MASTERFUL MAY

The @OMAStormChasers return home this week after a record-setting month of May, where the team went 23-6, the first MiLB team since 2019 to win 23 games in a month, setting a franchise record in the process.

4: MAYORS OF MAY

Today, the Royals announced the @OMAStormChasers Player and Pitcher of the Month for May. INF CJ Alexander slashed.333/.410/.493 with 6 XBH, 10 RBI and had a career-best 11-game hitting streak. LHP Evan Sisk threw 10.2 scoreless innings over 11 appearances, with 16 strikeouts.

5: INTERNATIONAL INTENSITY

A pair of @OMAStormChasers hitters find themselves among the International League leaders. CJ Alexander ranks 5th in average (.327), 7th in slugging (.569) and 10th in OPS (.952), while Devin Mann is 7th in the league in on-base percentage (.426) and 9th in average (.304).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.