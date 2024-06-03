Stripers Hosting Gwinnett County's Largest July 4 Fireworks Show
June 3, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers may be on the road this Independence Day, but Coolray Field will still be the place to see Gwinnett County's largest July 4 fireworks display this year. The Stripers are hosting "Fourth on the Field" on Thursday, July 4, an event that will include a movie, live music, food, kids activities, and more.
Tickets are just $10 per adult and $5 for kids (12 and under) in advance. Day-of-event tickets on July 4 will be $15 per adult and $10 for kids. Parking is free until 7 p.m. that night.
"Fourth on the Field" will include:
Live Music - from 5-7 p.m.
Movie - kids-themed baseball movie will show on the Video Board from 7-9 p.m.
Fireworks - Gwinnett County's largest fireworks July 4 fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m.
Beer Garden - fans age 21 and older can add on a wristband for $25 that will give them access to pours from participating breweries through 8:30 p.m.
Food - Coolray Field's concession stands will be open allowing fans to purchase traditional ballpark fare.
Free Events - axe throwing, a hot dog eating contest, kids inflatable games, face painting (for kids) all included with entry price.
Tie-Dye T-Shirt Making - purchase and make your own tie-dye t-shirt at Bobby's Tackle Team Store for just $15.
For more information and tickets, visit GoStripers.com/concerts.
