Bulls Host Gwinnett this Week at DBAP: Pride Night, Bull Durham Night, Two Fireworks, Meet the Team & More

June 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, June 4 to begin a twelve-game homestand, starting with a six-game series versus the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, the Gwinnett Stripers. The homestand is highlighted by Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday with Tune Tuesday (June 4), Winning Wednesday on ALS Awareness Night (June 5), Pride Night in partnership with Viiv Healthcare on Dollar Dog Thursday featuring $1 Sahlen's hot dogs (June 6), Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioM é rieux (June 7), Bull Durham Night presented by EmergeOrtho with Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World (June 8), and Meet the Team on Sunday Fun Day with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist (June 9).

Tuesday, June 4 vs Gwinnett (6:35pm)

Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday: Fans can enjoy $2 tacos and $5 select tallboy canned beers during Tuesday night games at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Tune Tuesday: Tune Tuesday returns to the DBAP, featuring a special boy band theme with a playlist highlighted by the Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, and more!

Wednesday, June 5 vs Gwinnett (6:35pm)

ALS Awareness Night: Join us as we team up with ALS United North Carolina in their fight against ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Winning Wednesday: It could be your lucky night at the DBAP, with extra chances to win prizes throughout the night at Wednesday evening games throughout the season. If the Bulls win, all fans in attendance will also have the chance to run the bases after the game!

Thursday, June 6 vs Gwinnett (6:35pm)

Pride Night in partnership with Viiv Healthcare: Pride Night returns to the DBAP, a place where everyone is welcome.

Dollar Dog Thursday: Fans can enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2024!

Friday, June 7 vs Gwinnett (6:35pm)

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioM é rieux: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioM é rieux!

Blue Monster Appearance: Say hi to Wool E. Bull's frenemy the Blue Monster, who is also scheduled to be in attendance at the DBAP.

Saturday, June 8 vs Gwinnett (6:35pm)

Bull Durham Night presented by EmergeOrtho: Join us as we celebrate the Greatest Movie of All-Time at Durham Bulls Athletic Park!

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World: Stay after the game for the first Saturday Night Fireworks show of the year presented by Window World!

Ripken the Bat Dog courtesy of Sit Means Sit Apex: Ripken the Bat Dog returns to the DBAP, fetching bats for the Bulls on most Saturday home games.

Sunday, June 26 vs Gwinnett (5:05pm)

Meet The Team: Bulls fans will have the chance to meet and get autographs from their favorite Bulls players before Sunday's game, with gates opening early at 3:00pm! Bulls players will be available from 3:15-3:50pm, while fans will also be able to play catch on the field after they have met the players until the field closes at 4:00pm. A game ticket is required, while fans must also pre-register in order to participate. Fans can pre-register by clicking this link: https://bit.ly/3VapOv2.

Kids Run the Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under will be able to run the bases after Sunday home games at the DBAP thanks to Nature's Twist!

Blue Monster Appearance: Say hi to Wool E. Bull's frenemy the Blue Monster, who is also scheduled to be in attendance at the DBAP.

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.